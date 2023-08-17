Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka mulls additional fee on digital transactions for gig workers' welfare

    In a calculated maneuver aimed at amplifying social benefits for gig economy workers, the Karnataka administration is contemplating imposing a additional fee on digital transactions conducted through prominent platforms like Amazon, Ola, and Zomato.
     

    Karnataka mulls additional fee on digital transactions for gig workers' welfare
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:00 PM IST


    The gig economy has witnessed a substantial upswing in Karnataka, boasting an estimated 300,000 gig workers within the state. This burgeoning workforce has transformed into a significant voter constituency, lending considerable gravity to the forthcoming early-year Lok Sabha elections.

    In line with a recent newspaper report, Karnataka could soon follow the precedent set by Rajasthan, becoming the second state to roll out an extra charge on online transactions specifically earmarked to amplify the welfare of gig workers. 

    The government in Congress-led Rajasthan has already incorporated a fee of up to 2 per cent on transactions, channeling the generated proceeds into a welfare fund managed by a board representing workers, industry players, and government officials.

    Santosh Lad, the Labor Minister for Karnataka, conveyed told the Times of India that the administration is actively investigating the feasibility of imposing an added service tax to fuel welfare initiatives targeting gig workers.
     Great news for delivery staff! Karnataka gives social security measures for gig workers

    State authorities have hinted at the contemplation of a welfare board tailored for transport workers, potentially encompassing the gathering of a levy to finance their welfare undertakings. The possibility of integrating gig workers within this same board is presently under scrutiny.

    In the financial year 2023-24 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had unveiled a comprehensive welfare blueprint, spotlighting a 4-lakh-rupee accident and life insurance package for workers. Leading up to the Karnataka assembly elections, a segment of gig workers engaged with Rahul Gandhi, a development that resonated within the Karnataka Congress manifesto. 

    The manifesto outlined the creation of a dedicated welfare board for gig workers, accompanied by an initial allotment of 3,000 crore rupees to kickstart the initiative.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railway passengers to get trains to Pandharpur from Hubballi: Prahlad Joshi vkp

    Railway passengers to get trains to Pandharpur from Hubballi: Prahlad Joshi

    Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru, Internet says, 'Everyone likes this bug' vkp

    Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru, Internet says, 'Everyone likes this bug'

    Congress welcomes 'Ghar Wapsi' of 'Bombay Boys', BJP remains silent

    Congress welcomes 'Ghar Wapsi' of 'Bombay Boys', BJP remains silent

    Mysuru: Kingfisher beer worth Rs 25 crore seized after 'dangerous substance' is detected, UB booked vkp

    Mysuru: Kingfisher beer worth Rs 25 crore seized after 'dangerous substance' is detected, UB booked

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Recent Stories

    Masala Chai to Dosa: Top 15 best-rated food and drinks in India snt

    Masala Chai to Dosa: Top 15 best-rated food and drinks in India

    Yoga's Therapeutic Embrace: 6 ways it supports healing from PTSD MSW EAI

    Yoga's Therapeutic Embrace: 6 ways it supports healing from PTSD

    Imran Khan takes to Instagram, shares BTS scenes photos of LUCK; reveals he burnt eyelashes while shooting ADC

    Imran Khan takes to Instagram, shares BTS scenes photos of LUCK; reveals he burnt eyelashes while shooting

    Yellowstone National Park: 5 unusual aspects of the natural world's enigmatic gem ATG EAI

    Yellowstone National Park: 5 unusual aspects of the natural world's enigmatic gem

    Onam 2023: Celebrate Chingam 1 with these 6 appetizing dishes LMA

    Onam 2023: Celebrate Chingam 1 with these 6 appetizing dishes

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon