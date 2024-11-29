Karnataka: Man shot by ex-girlfriend following breakup in Belagavi, 3 arrested

A love dispute in Belagavi turned violent as Praveen Kumar was shot by ex-girlfriend Nidha Kittur near KMF Dairy. Three suspects, including Nidha, were arrested, while two remain at large. Praveen is recovering at BIMS, and police investigations are ongoing.

A love dispute turned violent as a young man was shot by his ex-girlfriend near the KMF Dairy in Belagavi on Wednesday night. The Malmaruti police have arrested three individuals, including the ex-girlfriend, in connection with the incident.

Praveen Kumar (31), a resident of Dwarakanagar in Tilakwadi, sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). Among those arrested are Nidha Kittur, the ex-girlfriend, and Nazia, her associate.



The incident traces back to Praveen Kumar’s past relationship with Nidha Kittur. The two were in a romantic relationship but parted ways four years ago following a disagreement. After the breakup, Praveen developed a relationship with another woman, Smitha, from Mahantesh Nagar, and regularly visited her home.

Recently, Praveen reportedly called Nidha and informed her about his new relationship with Smitha. Angered by this, Nidha, along with her friends, went to Smitha’s house. In a heated confrontation, Nidha allegedly shot Praveen twice with a revolver, injuring him on his leg and face. Smitha also suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

Praveen, who was rushed to BIMS Hospital, narrowly escaped death and is now recovering. Following the incident, Police Commissioner Yada Martin Marbanyang visited the hospital and inspected the crime scene. The Malmaruti police have arrested three individuals, including Nidha Kittur, while two other suspects remain at large. A special investigation team has been formed to apprehend the absconding accused.



A case has been registered at the Malmaruti Police Station, and police are investigating further details, including the source of the firearm used in the attack.

Commissioner Marbanyang confirmed that the attack stemmed from a love dispute and assured that the injured victim is recovering. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects and uncover additional details about the case.

