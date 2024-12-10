BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru

In a sweeping anti-corruption operation, Lokayukta raided 10 locations across six Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru. Key officials, such as BESCOM and BBMP personnel, were targeted. The action focused on suspected irregularities to ensure accountability. Seizure details are awaited as investigations proceed.

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta conducted early morning raids across six districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Chitradurga. The raids targeted officials suspected of corruption and unearthed significant irregularities.

The Lokayukta teams carried out searches at 10 locations, focusing on the residences and offices of government officials. In Bengaluru, searches were conducted at five locations. The operation extended to other districts, including the homes of key officials, raising the heat on suspected corrupt practices.

The following individuals were identified as targets of the operation:

1. Lokesh Babu, BESCOM Engineer, residing in Banaswadi, Bengaluru.

2. Suresh Babu, Revenue Department Inspector, residing in Bengaluru.

3. Krishnappa, BBMP Tax Inspector, residing in Bengaluru.

4. Sunil Kumar, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Rural District.

5. Nanjundaya, Weapons Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Channapatna Police Training School.

6. Laxman, Second Division Assistant (SDA), Gadag.

7. Ramappa, Engineer, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation.

8. Ramesh, Excise Inspector, Raichur.

9. Suresh, Assistant Conservator of Forests.

10. Sunil, Block Health Officer, Bengaluru Rural.

The Lokayukta’s swift action aims to hold public officials accountable and restore trust in the administration. Details of seized documents or assets, if any, are yet to be revealed.

