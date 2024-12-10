BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru

In a sweeping anti-corruption operation, Lokayukta raided 10 locations across six Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru. Key officials, such as BESCOM and BBMP personnel, were targeted. The action focused on suspected irregularities to ensure accountability. Seizure details are awaited as investigations proceed.

Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta conducted early morning raids across six districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Chitradurga. The raids targeted officials suspected of corruption and unearthed significant irregularities.  

The Lokayukta teams carried out searches at 10 locations, focusing on the residences and offices of government officials. In Bengaluru, searches were conducted at five locations. The operation extended to other districts, including the homes of key officials, raising the heat on suspected corrupt practices.  

The following individuals were identified as targets of the operation:  
1. Lokesh Babu, BESCOM Engineer, residing in Banaswadi, Bengaluru.  
2. Suresh Babu, Revenue Department Inspector, residing in Bengaluru.  
3. Krishnappa, BBMP Tax Inspector, residing in Bengaluru.  
4. Sunil Kumar, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Rural District.  
5. Nanjundaya, Weapons Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Channapatna Police Training School.  
6. Laxman, Second Division Assistant (SDA), Gadag.  
7. Ramappa, Engineer, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation.  
8. Ramesh, Excise Inspector, Raichur.  
9. Suresh, Assistant Conservator of Forests.  
10. Sunil, Block Health Officer, Bengaluru Rural.  

The Lokayukta’s swift action aims to hold public officials accountable and restore trust in the administration. Details of seized documents or assets, if any, are yet to be revealed.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92 AJR

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years vkp

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year vkp

Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year

Bengaluru: Two Nepalese security guards murdered in Yelahanka, investigation underway vkp

Bengaluru: Two Nepalese security guards murdered in Yelahanka, investigation underway

Recent Stories

Actress Alya Manasa purchases 2 crore boat house in Kerala: Details inside NTI

Actress Alya Manasa purchases 2 crore boat house in Kerala: Details inside

TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam AJR

TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam

Gita Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, how to celebrate and more anr

Gita Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, how to celebrate and more

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH]

Delhi pollution struggle: Improved AQI fails to cover troubled areas AJR

Delhi's pollution struggle: Improved AQI fails to cover troubled areas

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon