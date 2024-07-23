Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

The body of a missing woman caught in a landslide in Shirur was found 12 km away in Gokarna. Meanwhile, the Army and the NDRF will continue the search operation for Kozhikode native Arjun today.

Ankola: The body of a missing woman, swept away by a landslide in Shirur, has been discovered 12 km away in Gokarna. The deceased is suspected to be Sanna Hanumanthappa, and the body was found in a decomposed state. Sanna Hanumanthappa was among the women who went missing when the water level rose on the opposite side of the river. She is one of the four missing individuals. The identification process for the deceased body is currently underway.

Karnataka: Army says Kerala native Arjun and his lorry not under landslide debris; signal traced to river bank

Meanwhile, the search for Arjun, a Kozhikode native, and two Karnataka residents who went missing in a massive landslide at Shirur in Karnataka, resumed on Tuesday morning. Arjun, a truck driver, was reportedly crossing National Highway 66 to transport timber from Karnataka to Kerala when the landslide struck Ankola. The latest reports indicate that the GPR has detected a signal from the river.

Search efforts have been ramped up in the river to determine if the object detected at a depth of 8 meters is indeed the missing truck. Additional equipment, including a dredger machine, will be deployed to clear the riverbed of accumulated mud and sediment. Furthermore, more Navy divers will join the operation to aid in the search and recovery process.



