Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 1000 extra buses for Christmas

Karnataka State Transport Department launches 1000 extra buses for Christmas, covering intra-state, inter-state routes. Services from Bengaluru to key destinations and neighboring states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Advanced seat reservations available via KSRTC's website for passenger convenience.

The Karnataka State Transport Department has unveiled plans for a special transport service comprising 1000 additional buses to cater to the surge in passenger demand during the Christmas festival in the state. Commencing from the 22nd to the 24th of December, these specially arranged buses are set to traverse various routes from Bengaluru, reaching every nook and corner of the state to facilitate public convenience.

The comprehensive schedule includes special bus operations on the 25th, encompassing intra-state and inter-state travel, ensuring seamless connectivity for travellers across Karnataka and beyond. Passengers can anticipate special services from Kempegowda Bus Stand to prominent destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shimoga, Mangalore, and numerous other key locations.



From Mysuru Road Bus Station, the operation towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatnam, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Madikeri routes will also be enhanced to accommodate the festive rush.



For prestigious routes extending to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, and more, dedicated services will operate from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus Stand at Shantinagar. These services aim to facilitate hassle-free travel for passengers during the holiday season.

To enhance the booking process and ensure passenger convenience, KSRTC has authorized advanced seat reservations. E-ticket bookings can be conveniently made through the official website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. The transport corporation issued a media release urging travellers to utilize this user-friendly online booking system.