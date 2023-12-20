Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 1000 extra buses for Christmas

    Karnataka State Transport Department launches 1000 extra buses for Christmas, covering intra-state, inter-state routes. Services from Bengaluru to key destinations and neighboring states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Advanced seat reservations available via KSRTC's website for passenger convenience.

    Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 1000 extra buses for Christmas vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    The Karnataka State Transport Department has unveiled plans for a special transport service comprising 1000 additional buses to cater to the surge in passenger demand during the Christmas festival in the state. Commencing from the 22nd to the 24th of December, these specially arranged buses are set to traverse various routes from Bengaluru, reaching every nook and corner of the state to facilitate public convenience.

    The comprehensive schedule includes special bus operations on the 25th, encompassing intra-state and inter-state travel, ensuring seamless connectivity for travellers across Karnataka and beyond. Passengers can anticipate special services from Kempegowda Bus Stand to prominent destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shimoga, Mangalore, and numerous other key locations.

    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23

    From Mysuru Road Bus Station, the operation towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatnam, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Madikeri routes will also be enhanced to accommodate the festive rush.

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC’s petition against Karnataka KSRTC’s name usage

    For prestigious routes extending to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, and more, dedicated services will operate from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus Stand at Shantinagar. These services aim to facilitate hassle-free travel for passengers during the holiday season.

    To enhance the booking process and ensure passenger convenience, KSRTC has authorized advanced seat reservations. E-ticket bookings can be conveniently made through the official website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.  The transport corporation issued a media release urging travellers to utilize this user-friendly online booking system.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction vkp

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction

    Bengaluru police nab Chittoor gang involved in PG laptop thefts vkp

    Bengaluru police nab Chittoor gang involved in PG laptop thefts

    Karnataka government to ramp up daily COVID tests to 5000 from December 23 vkp

    Karnataka government to ramp up daily COVID tests to 5000 from December 23

    Urgent relief needed: Karnataka appeals for Rs 18,177 crore drought assistance

    Urgent relief needed: Karnataka appeals for Rs 18,177 crore drought assistance

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods vkp

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy reveals plans for sequel with 'Animal Park' keeping in mind a trilogy; Here's what he said ATG

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy reveals plans for sequel with 'Animal Park' keeping in mind a trilogy; Here's what he said

    Donald Trump kicked off 2024 Colorado primary ballot for violating US Constitution

    Donald Trump knocked off 2024 Colorado primary ballot for violating US Constitution

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction vkp

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction

    Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon