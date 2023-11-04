Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details

    KSRTC is making special travel arrangements for Deepavali, deploying extra buses and offering advanced seat booking with a 5% discount for groups. Special routes from Kempegowda Bus Stand and Mysore Road Bus Stand to various destinations within Karnataka and neighbouring states. E-tickets can be booked on the official KSRTC website for a hassle-free travel experience.
     

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    As the festival of Deepavali approaches, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special arrangements to ensure a hassle-free and convenient travel experience for the public. With Naraka Chaturdashi falling on the 12th and the Balipadyami festival on the 14th, the KSRTC is pulling out all the stops to meet the transportation needs of the people during this festive season.

    In a bid to accommodate the surge in travellers, KSRTC will deploy an additional fleet of 2000 buses for the benefit of the public.

    BMTC to enhance Dasara travel with 300 extra buses across Karnataka

    For those venturing to different districts of Karnataka for the festivities, special buses will ply from Kempegowda Bus Stand to destinations like Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shimoga, Hassan, Mangalore, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, and more. Meanwhile, travellers on the Mysuru Road Bus Stand will have dedicated buses running along the Mysore and Madikeri routes.

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers

    For the benefit of travellers from neighbouring states, special bus operations will extend towards Tamil Nadu and Kerala, further enhancing connectivity for the neighbouring states. KSRTC is also offering an advanced seat booking facility for additional transport, making it easier for passengers to secure their travel plans. Moreover, a 5 per cent discount will be available for groups of four or more passengers booking their tickets in advance. Travellers can book their e-tickets through the KSRTC's official website at www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in 

    Special buses will be in operation from various locations within the state and even from neighbouring states into Bengaluru on the 14th and 15th of November. KSRTC's media release encourages everyone to take advantage of these special arrangements.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations vkp

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam? vkp

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam?

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy vkp

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy

    Recent Stories

    Rome to Venice: 7 places to visit when in Italy ATG

    Rome to Venice: 7 places to visit when in Italy

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details vma

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton

    Air purifiers to masks: 7 ways to keep you safe from Smog in winter ATG

    Air purifiers to masks: 7 ways to keep you safe from Smog in winter

    cricket Happy Birthday Hashmatullah Shahidi: Top 5 knock by the Afghan captain osf

    Happy Birthday Hashmatullah Shahidi: Top 5 knock by the Afghan captain

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon