Karnataka: KPSC KAS re-examination marred by errors again, candidates demand fresh exam

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has once again faced criticism for errors in the question paper of the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) examination, despite a re-examination held on Sunday. Several candidates have alleged that 3-5 questions in the paper, which were translated from English to Kannada, contained mistakes, leading to further frustration among aspirants.

This re-examination, conducted across the state, was intended to correct the errors found in the original KAS paper, which was held on August 27th. That exam was cancelled due to translation mistakes in the Kannada version of the question paper, causing unfairness to all candidates, especially those from Kannada-medium backgrounds. Despite the efforts to fix the issues, candidates now claim that similar mistakes have surfaced in the new exam paper.



The primary issues reported by the candidates involve translation errors in several questions. Some of the key mistakes identified include:

- Question 3: Incorrect word usage. The question should have used "wrong" instead of "wrong word usage."

- Question 45: The word "Bill" was mistakenly translated and should have remained as "Bill."

- Question 97: "Self-Review" was incorrectly translated and should have been "re-examined."

- Question 85: The translation of a statement about the President of India was inaccurate. It wrongly stated that the Indian President can hold a bill pending in Parliament indefinitely, which is not the case. The correct version refers to the "President of the Nation" in the United States, not the "President of America."

Naganna, a candidate who appeared for the exam, has written to the KPSC secretary, expressing concern over the ongoing mistakes and calling for another re-examination. He believes that the omission of certain questions and the repeated errors in translation are unfair to the candidates, especially those who had already faced setbacks due to the initial cancellation.



The KPSC is conducting this re-examination to fill vacant gazetted probationary posts in various state government departments. However, with the recurrence of errors, candidates are questioning the fairness and transparency of the examination process. They are now demanding that the KPSC conduct yet another exam to ensure that all candidates are given a fair chance.

As the issue continues to unfold, all eyes are on the KPSC to address these concerns and take corrective measures to prevent such mistakes in the future.

