Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days

Kalaburagi, Karnataka, is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. Residents are urged to stay indoors and use makeshift face coverings for outdoor activities. Despite community efforts to set up water stations, a water crisis persists due to dwindling levels in Sharanbasaveshwar Lake, impacting over 15 neighborhoods.

To alleviate the impact of the heatwave on vulnerable populations, the government has announced a 30% discount on the work allocated to labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme. This discount will be applicable in April and May, reducing to 20% in June. However, exemptions have been made for certain groups, including senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with disabilities.

Additionally, measures have been implemented to ensure the well-being of animals, including police dogs. The district police have provided shoes and air-cooled rooms for their canine companions, named Rita, Jimmy, Rocky, and Rani, to shield them from the scorching sun. The dogs are also provided with millet and water to keep them hydrated and nourished.