Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days

    Kalaburagi, Karnataka, is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. Residents are urged to stay indoors and use makeshift face coverings for outdoor activities. Despite community efforts to set up water stations, a water crisis persists due to dwindling levels in Sharanbasaveshwar Lake, impacting over 15 neighborhoods.

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

    Kalaburagi, Karnataka, is grappling with scorching temperatures as the mercury soared to 44.2 degrees Celsius, marking the second consecutive day of extreme heat. Residents are urged to stay indoors, with makeshift face coverings necessary for any outdoor activity due to the relentless heat. 

    Amid the sweltering conditions, acts of compassion have emerged, with locals setting up water stations for humans and cattle alike along major thoroughfares and public areas. However, the heatwave has triggered a water crisis, exacerbated by dwindling levels in the Sharanbasaveshwar Lake, impacting over 15 neighbourhoods.

    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks

    The relentless heatwave in Kalaburagi has forced residents to take precautionary measures, including staying indoors and covering their faces while venturing out. With temperatures reaching a scorching 44.2 degrees Celsius, Wednesday marked the city's second consecutive day of extreme heat.

    Community members have come together to provide relief efforts in response to the challenging conditions. Water stations have been set up across the city, offering hydration to humans and animals. Despite these efforts, a water crisis looms large, exacerbated by declining levels in the Sharanbasaveshwar lake, affecting more than 15 neighbourhoods.

    Fatal heatwave in Karnataka: Labourer succumbs to suspected heat stroke in Kalaburgi district

    To alleviate the impact of the heatwave on vulnerable populations, the government has announced a 30% discount on the work allocated to labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme. This discount will be applicable in April and May, reducing to 20% in June. However, exemptions have been made for certain groups, including senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with disabilities.

    Additionally, measures have been implemented to ensure the well-being of animals, including police dogs. The district police have provided shoes and air-cooled rooms for their canine companions, named Rita, Jimmy, Rocky, and Rani, to shield them from the scorching sun. The dogs are also provided with millet and water to keep them hydrated and nourished.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response! vkp

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur vkp

    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime vkp

    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24 vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24

    Yaduveer Wadiyar EXCLUSIVE! 'Our Palace has had a long-standing history with Sangh Parivar' vkp

    Yaduveer Wadiyar EXCLUSIVE! ‘Our Palace has had a long-standing history with Sangh Parivar’

    Recent Stories

    Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Reveals his interest in politics RKK

    Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Here's what he said

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Show to have wild card contestants this weekend? Details here rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Show to have wild card contestants this weekend? Details here

    NCERT Class 12 syllabus revision excludes mention of Babri, Gujarat riots, Hindutva politics

    NCERT Class 12 syllabus revision excludes mention of Babri, Gujarat riots, Hindutva politics

    Tamil Nadu-born chef Vijay Kumar's 'Semma' ranks among top 10 in New York City's 100 Best Restaurants list

    Tamil Nadu-born chef Vijay Kumar's 'Semma' ranks among top 10 in New York City's 100 Best Restaurants list

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon