Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka home minister assures uninterrupted implementation of guarantee schemes amid financial challenges

    Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar acknowledged some financial hurdles in the implementation of the state government's free guarantee schemes but emphasized that no project would be halted. Responding to the deadline set by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the effective execution of these schemes, Dr. Parameshwar stated, "He has the freedom to alert the government. We take his statements seriously but avoid unnecessary criticism. As of now, none of the five guarantee schemes have been discontinued. Some may face minor financial issues, but they have not been terminated," he clarified.
     

    Karnataka home minister assures uninterrupted implementation of guarantee schemes amid financial challenges
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Additionally, Dr. Parameshwar addressed the need to swiftly fill vacancies within the state police department. He assured that all vacant positions would be filled within the next two years, highlighting the importance of addressing understaffing in police stations. He referred to the recent promotions within the department, including the promotion of 600 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Inspectors.
     Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Notably, the state plans to appoint two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) per district, with one overseeing the crime branch and the other responsible for law and order, a move aimed at improving law enforcement in the state. However, Dr. Parameshwar also pointed out the substantial backlog in police recruitment over the past four years, leading to 20,000 unfilled positions and the need to address retirements, with approximately 4,000 officers retiring annually.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations vkp

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam? vkp

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam?

    Recent Stories

    5 outfits to steal from Alia Bhatt's closet RKK

    5 outfits to steal from Alia Bhatt's closet

    Throwback to when Deepika Padukone stunned in Red Louis Vuitton gown [PICTURES]

    Throwback to when Deepika Padukone stunned in Red Louis Vuitton gown [PICTURES]

    Israeli minister says dropping atom bomb on Gaza a 'possibility'; Netanyahu suspends him amid outrage snt

    Israeli minister says dropping atom bomb on Gaza a 'possibility'; Netanyahu suspends him amid outrage

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel unveils ambitious 17-point Congress manifesto; assures cylinder subsidy AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel unveils ambitious 17-point Congress manifesto; assures cylinder subsidy

    Cricket Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli osf

    Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon