Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC dismisses petitions to re-investigate Soujanya rape and murder case

    Karnataka High Court dismissed all petitions related to the 'Soujanya rape and murder' case, upholding Santosh Rao's acquittal. The Court rejected both the victim's parents' request for re-investigation and Rao's appeal for relief, concluding the legal proceedings. 

    Karnataka HC dismisses petitions to re-investigate Soujanya rape and murder case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court has dismissed all three petitions related to the highly-publicized 'Soujanya rape and murder' case. This ruling upholds the earlier decision of the Sessions Court, which had acquitted Santosh Rao.

    The Division Bench of the High Court, consisting of Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar and Justice JM Qazi, delivered the verdict. The Court dismissed two key petitions: one filed by the parents of the victim, seeking a re-investigation of the case, and another by Santosh Rao, who had sought relief from the charges.

    CBI appeals to Karnataka HC against order in Dharmasthala Soujanya case, alleges Santosh Rao as rapist

    The dismissal of these petitions concludes the legal proceedings at this stage, leaving the earlier acquittal decision intact. 

    Case background:

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court

    The 'Soujanya rape and murder' case involves the brutal assault and killing of 17-year-old Soujanya from SDM College, Ujire, Dakshina Kannada. On October 9, 2012, Soujanya went missing after disembarking from a bus near Dharmasthala. Her body was discovered the next day in Mannasanka. Santosh Rao was arrested on October 12, 2012, and charged with the rape and murder of Soujanya.

    Initially investigated by Belthangadi police, the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently to the CBI on November 6, 2013. Despite extensive investigations and an 11-year trial, the CBI Special Court acquitted Rao on June 16. The CBI was given a 60-day window to appeal, which was filed after a four-month delay, requesting a re-examination of the case.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru will get a sports city soon near Yelahanka says G Parameshwar vkp

    ‘Bengaluru soon to get a sports city near Yelahanka’: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Karnataka SHOCKER Man attempts to rape IT professional on Murudeshwar train arrested vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! Man attempts to rape IT professional on Bengaluru-Manipal train, arrested

    Frustrated Kodagu villagers build footbridge with Walnut trees after government takes no action for 2 years vkp

    Kodagu villagers build footbridge with Walnut trees after 2 years of government neglect

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs Comply guidelines by Sept 15 or license revoke vkp

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs: ‘Comply with guidelines by September 15 or face license revoke'

    IMD issues moderate rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days; Bengaluru gets Yellow alert vkp

    IMD issues moderate rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days; Bengaluru gets Yellow alert

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Deepika Padukone sat in cold for her wedding mehendi to be dark? Read details RKK

    Did you know Deepika Padukone sat in cold for her wedding mehendi to be dark? Read details

    How toppers achieve success: Key habits and strategies that set them apart NTI

    How toppers achieve success: Key habits and strategies that set them apart

    Sohum Shah's Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut RTM

    Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut

    Bengaluru will get a sports city soon near Yelahanka says G Parameshwar vkp

    ‘Bengaluru soon to get a sports city near Yelahanka’: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Gautam Adani Car Collection: Indias Richest Family Net Worth and Luxury Cars anr

    Ferrari to Rolls Royce: Check Gautam Adani's car collection

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon