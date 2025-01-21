Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats

Actor Darshan's gun license has been temporarily canceled by Bengaluru police due to his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case. Despite claiming life threats and needing the weapon for self-defence, authorities cited legal regulations against granting firearms to those accused of serious crimes.

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Kannada film star Darshan, who has been at the centre of several controversies, including his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, is facing another setback. The Bengaluru City Police Department has temporarily cancelled his gun license, despite the actor's claims of being under threat and needing the weapon for personal safety.

Darshan, who holds significant properties and assets, had previously applied for and received a gun license from the state’s Home Department, citing concerns over his safety. As a high-profile figure, he argued that owning a gun was crucial for self-defence, particularly given the large crowds that often gather wherever he goes. 

Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case

However, after being named the main accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, Darshan's gun license came under scrutiny. Authorities raised concerns that the actor, who is currently out on bail, might use the weapon to intimidate witnesses or interfere with ongoing investigations.

In response to a notice from the police requesting the cancellation of his license, Darshan submitted a letter defending his position. The actor reiterated that he required the gun for his protection and that he would not misuse it to threaten anyone connected to the case. He also emphasized that despite employing private security, the risks to his life remained significant.

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay

Despite his response, the police department has moved forward with suspending Darshan’s gun license, citing legal regulations that prohibit individuals accused of serious crimes from owning firearms. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Dayanand confirmed the temporary cancellation, stating that it was a precautionary measure due to the actor’s involvement in a criminal case.

The actor has vowed to take further action if the threat to his life persists, but for now, his request for a gun license renewal has been denied, and the weapon will be taken back.

