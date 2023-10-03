Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt clarifies carpooling ban status in Bengaluru; here's all you need to know

    Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy denies a ban on carpooling in Bengaluru, clarifying that no official notice or government order has been issued. An upcoming meeting on October 3 will address carpooling-related matters and commercial applications of carpooling apps.
     

    Karnataka govt clarifies carpooling ban status in Bengaluru; here's all you need to know vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Amidst widespread concerns about the Karnataka government's alleged ban on carpooling in Bengaluru, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy issued a clarification, firmly denying any such ban. Reddy stated that there has been no official notice or government order prohibiting carpooling, and no directives have been issued to that effect. He highlighted that an important meeting is scheduled for October 3 to discuss carpooling-related matters.

    At present, carpooling applications operating in Bengaluru lack official licenses from the government, raising questions about their legality. Minister Reddy specified that certain conditions would apply to carpooling.

    Carpooling is illegal: Karnataka Transport Dept fines Rs 10000 for violations in Bengaluru

    Carpooling serves as an effective means to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru and is encouraged among friends, neighbours, relatives, and colleagues. However, utilizing carpooling for commercial purposes, particularly through app-based platforms, requires government authorization. Minister Reddy stressed that developing carpooling apps for commercial use without government approval is not permitted.

    The upcoming meeting on October 3 will delve into various aspects of carpooling, including permissions, commercial applications, and the difference between whiteboard and yellowboard vehicles. Yellow board number plates are mandatory for all commercial vehicle operations, except private use. The meeting will address other transportation-related matters, including delivery services conducted by motorcycles, such as food delivery and online shopping.

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges govt to reconsider ban on carpooling in Bengaluru

    Several businesses in Bengaluru have been found to violate motor vehicle regulations. For instance, as per the existing rules, whiteboard two-wheelers are not allowed to engage in food delivery or shopping deliveries, yet such practices remain common in the city. Furthermore, bike taxis have been observed using whiteboard number plates, despite their incompatibility with these services.

    The rules permit carpooling among friends and relatives via platforms like WhatsApp groups. However, any commercial use of carpooling apps must comply with government regulations.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road

    Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala vkp

    Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details

    Karnataka govt mulls strengthening of Village courts to solve local issues vkp

    Karnataka govt mulls strengthening of Village courts to solve local issues

    'Love is like...': Bengaluru auto displaying quirky message amid busy streets captivates the internet vkp

    'Love is like...': Bengaluru auto displaying quirky message amid busy streets captivates the internet

    Recent Stories

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer rkn

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore in tears during national anthem goes viral; Dinesh Karthik responds (WATCH) osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore in tears during national anthem goes viral; Dinesh Karthik responds (WATCH)

    12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    '12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date

    7 Cheesy dishes for cheese lovers SHG

    7 Cheesy dishes for cheese lovers

    ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi Police reveal disturbing connection with Karnataka's Hubli-Dharwad vkp

    ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi Police reveal disturbing connection with Karnataka’s Hubli-Dharwad

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon