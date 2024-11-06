Karnataka govt cancels over 18,000 ration cards in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department has canceled 18,048 Priority Family Cards in Bengaluru due to ineligibility, including those of income taxpayers, government employees, and deceased individuals. This action aims to ensure transparency and eligibility in the ration card system, affecting over 5 lakh cards.

Karnataka govt cancels over 18,000 ration cards in Bengaluru vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has cancelled a total of 18,048 Priority Family Cards (ration cards) in five taluks under the Bengaluru City District, citing reasons of ineligibility. The cancellations include 12,193 cards belonging to income taxpayers, 228 cards registered under government or semi-government employees, and 5,447 cards issued in the names of deceased individuals.

The decision follows reports that many individuals whose cards were cancelled had filed income tax returns to secure loans from banks. In recent times, many financial institutions have made it mandatory for individuals to submit their IT returns when applying for loans, including home and car loans. A significant number of people had submitted their tax returns for this purpose, leading to the cancellation of their ration cards.

West Bengal ration card holders: See what items you will receive in November

According to an official from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the cancellation of the 12,193 cards was based on information received from various sources, including income tax records. Additionally, 5,447 cards were cancelled following the department’s access to HRMS (Human Resource Management System) data of state government employees, which showed that these cards were issued in the names of individuals who are no longer alive.

Is ration rice good for health? Know its benefits and nutrients

The cancellations affect residents in Anekal, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Yelahanka taluks. The total number of ration cards in operation within the Bangalore city district exceeds 5 lakh, with more than 20 lakh beneficiaries relying on these services.

"If the card is cancelled without any reason, one can apply for a new card by visiting the nearest Food and Civil Supplies office with proper documents," said Shantagowda Gunaki, Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Bengaluru City District.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru metro tickets to rise after 7 years; Minimum fare to be Rs 15 vkp

Bengaluru metro tickets to rise after 7 years; Minimum fare to be Rs 15

Bengaluru man brutally slashes wife over affair suspicions attempts suicide later vkp

Bengaluru man brutally slashes wife over affair suspicions, attempts suicide later

Bengaluru SHOCKER Woman claims groped by boy on bicycle in BTM layout shares distressing video WATCH vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman claims groped by boy on bicycle in BTM layout, shares distressing video (WATCH)

Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today vkp

Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

Recent Stories

US Election Results Donald Trump's White House Facts: History, Secrets, and Presidential Trivia RBA

US Election Results: Facts about Donald Trump's White House

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night How to manage vkp

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night: How to manage?

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically and mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know RBA

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically, mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon