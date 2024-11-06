Karnataka govt cancels over 18,000 ration cards in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department has canceled 18,048 Priority Family Cards in Bengaluru due to ineligibility, including those of income taxpayers, government employees, and deceased individuals. This action aims to ensure transparency and eligibility in the ration card system, affecting over 5 lakh cards.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has cancelled a total of 18,048 Priority Family Cards (ration cards) in five taluks under the Bengaluru City District, citing reasons of ineligibility. The cancellations include 12,193 cards belonging to income taxpayers, 228 cards registered under government or semi-government employees, and 5,447 cards issued in the names of deceased individuals.

The decision follows reports that many individuals whose cards were cancelled had filed income tax returns to secure loans from banks. In recent times, many financial institutions have made it mandatory for individuals to submit their IT returns when applying for loans, including home and car loans. A significant number of people had submitted their tax returns for this purpose, leading to the cancellation of their ration cards.



West Bengal ration card holders: See what items you will receive in November

According to an official from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the cancellation of the 12,193 cards was based on information received from various sources, including income tax records. Additionally, 5,447 cards were cancelled following the department’s access to HRMS (Human Resource Management System) data of state government employees, which showed that these cards were issued in the names of individuals who are no longer alive.



Is ration rice good for health? Know its benefits and nutrients

The cancellations affect residents in Anekal, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Yelahanka taluks. The total number of ration cards in operation within the Bangalore city district exceeds 5 lakh, with more than 20 lakh beneficiaries relying on these services.

"If the card is cancelled without any reason, one can apply for a new card by visiting the nearest Food and Civil Supplies office with proper documents," said Shantagowda Gunaki, Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Bengaluru City District.

Latest Videos