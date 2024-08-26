BREAKING: Karnataka govt suspends 7 jail staff amid accused actor Darshan’s viral jail photos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Karnataka government has suspended seven jail officials after photos and videos surfaced showing accused actor Darshan enjoying luxury items and video calls from jail. Home Minister Parameshwar announced an investigation into security lapses and contraband smuggling, emphasizing the need for prison system integrity.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has suspended seven jail officials following the emergence of shocking photos and videos involving accused actor Darshan. The incident has ignited widespread outrage and prompted an immediate investigation into the management and security of the state’s central jail.

    The controversy began when an exclusive photo accessed by the Asianet Suvarna news showed accused actor Darshan holding a cigarette and cup, along with three other jail inmates—rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, Kulla Seena, and another person. The photo ignited public concern about the accused inmates leading a luxurious life inside the jail.

    Another exclusive photo obtained by Asianet Suvarna News showed Darshan, who is currently in custody for his alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, lounging on a bed inside the central jail. The image, which has gone viral, shows Darshan in a relaxed pose with another person holding a mobile phone, raising serious concerns about the actor’s apparent comfortable and privileged treatment behind bars.

    In response to these incidents, Home Minister Parameshwar announced that an investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found responsible. “The investigation began at 4:30 PM and continued until 1 AM,” he stated. “We have already suspended the seven officers involved and the Jail Superintendent will also be transferred. Such incidents should not happen and must not be repeated.”

    The Home Minister emphasized that while it is not feasible to install jammers and cameras in every jail, the authorities are working to determine how the mobile phones and cigarettes ended up in the hands of inmates. “We will investigate the sources of these contraband items and take appropriate action,” he added. “Our goal is to ensure that no such embarrassment occurs in the future, and we are committed to maintaining the integrity of the prison system.”

    Adding to the scandal, another video surfaced showing Darshan engaged in a video call from within the jail. Sources indicate that Darshan has been using video calls to stay in touch with friends. The situation took a more alarming turn when it was revealed that the person facilitating these calls was Dharma, a convicted murderer and notorious criminal from Banaswadi. This has heightened concerns about the lax security and questionable management of the jail.

    These revelations have sparked public outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the special treatment that Darshan and other influential inmates might be receiving.

