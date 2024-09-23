Karnataka: Four children injured in Anganwadi after roof collapse in Koppal

A tragic incident unfolded at the 11th Anganwadi Centre of Mahebub Nagar, Ward 6, Gangavati Nagar in Koppal District, when the ceiling of the centre unexpectedly collapsed, seriously injuring four children. The injured children, identified as Aman, Manvit, Madan, and Suraksha, suffered severe head and leg injuries. Rescuers immediately rushed them to Gangavati Taluk Hospital for urgent medical care.

The mishap occurred while more than 20 children were present at the Anganwadi center. As they were seated inside, the ceiling suddenly caved in, sending debris crashing onto the children. In the ensuing panic, the children attempted to flee in different directions, but four were unable to escape the falling debris and sustained serious injuries.

Local officials, including the municipal council chairman and members, visited the site of the incident to assess the damage and ensure that the injured children were receiving proper medical care.

Constructed just seven years ago, the Anganwadi centre has become a point of contention, as parents express anger and frustration over the apparent poor quality of construction. They questioned how a building so recently constructed could suffer such a structural failure and demanded accountability for what they believe to be negligence in the construction process.

"This is unacceptable," one parent said. "We send our children to Anganwadi centres, trusting they will be safe. How can a building collapse in just seven years? An investigation is necessary, and those responsible must face consequences."

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of other similar structures in the region, with residents calling for an immediate inspection of Anganwadi centres and public buildings to prevent future disasters. The local authorities have pledged to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the collapse's cause and reassured the public of the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



