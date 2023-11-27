Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Srinivasa Murthy, ITI Disabled Employees Welfare Association's General Secretary, raises concern about the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway toll staff not recognizing the toll-free benefit for holders of the Multiple Disability Identification Card (UDID). Despite presenting the card, Murthy faced a ₹330 toll charge, prompting plans to file a complaint against the toll staff's alleged negligence.

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Srinivasa Murthy, the Founding General Secretary of the ITI Disabled Employees Welfare Association, has raised concerns regarding the treatment of travellers with the Multiple Disability Identification Card (UDID) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway toll.

    According to Murthy, holders of the UDID issued by the Central Government should be allowed to travel toll-free on highways. However, he alleges that the toll staff on the Mysuru highway do not recognise this privilege. Murthy claims that while this consideration is observed in other tolls across the state, it's seemingly disregarded specifically on the Mysuru highway.

    Multiple accidents on Bluru-Mysuru Expressway: Car goes up in flames, Mandya SP escapes tragedy

    Murthy recounted an incident from Sunday, stating that despite presenting his UDID while travelling with his son to Maddur in their car, the toll staff didn't acknowledge the card's validity. As a result, a toll fee of ₹330 was deducted via Fast Tag for the trip from Bengaluru to Madurai and back.

    AI speed detectors on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway break down within 5 days of installation

    Expressing frustration, Murthy mentioned that upon questioning the staff about the valid ID not being accepted, he was informed that the fee had already been charged and no reversal could be made. He has expressed intentions to lodge a complaint against this behaviour, citing negligence on the part of the toll staff.

    Murthy intends to bring this issue to the attention of the relevant department officials to address the alleged disregard and seek a resolution for the inconvenience faced by individuals using disability identification cards at the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway toll.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
