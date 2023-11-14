Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges swift drought relief and appeals to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Despite a month-long study by the central drought team, Karnataka faces a severe drought with no solution in sight. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting urgent intervention for drought relief.
     

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges swift drought relief and appeals to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Highlighting a 73% rainfall deficit and the impact on 223 taluks, the state government had earlier sought relief on October 22. However, the situation worsened, affecting more taluks. Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment that the Central team, which observed the drought from October 5 to 9, hasn't initiated relief efforts.
    The drought has caused a loss of ₹35,162.05 crore on 48 lakh hectares, affecting agricultural and horticultural crops. Small-scale farmers with less than 2 hectares are hit hardest.
    Also Read: Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp

    The state government has already spent ₹324 crores in October, releasing relief funds through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). An additional ₹18,171.44 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for crop losses is pending. Siddaramaiah urged the central government to expedite relief.

    In his letter, Siddaramaiah also called for a revision of NDRF rules, requesting flexibility in the 50% crop loss criterion and making relief more accessible to affected farmers and taluks. Siddaramaiah passionately advocates for a more lenient approach, stressing the necessity of rule relaxation to ensure that aid reaches farmers and taluks facing the brunt of the crisis.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice' vkp

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice'

    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December vkp

    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December

    Karnataka: Cylinder explosion burns down house, Rs 4.5 lakh cash and animals in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Cylinder explosion burns down house, Rs 4.5 lakh cash and animals in Belagavi

    Bengaluru: Speeding car rams into bikes in traffic, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding car rams into bikes in traffic, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Election 2023: Congress netas top rich list; G Vivekananda assets exceeding Rs 600 crore

    Telangana Election 2023: Congress netas top rich list; G Vivekananda assets exceeding Rs 600 crore

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-389 November 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-389 November 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh anniversary: 6 times the couple vowed the internet with their pictures RKK

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh anniversary: 6 times the couple vowed the internet with their pictures

    Enough is enough UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle gcw

    'Enough is enough...': UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no-confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle

    Uttarakhand govt forms 6-member expert panel to investigate for Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; check details AJR

    Uttarakhand govt forms 6-member expert panel to investigate for Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; check details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon