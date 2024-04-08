Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation

Amid anticipation for Karnataka state curriculum school evaluation results, concerns arise over alleged evaluation process lapses. Scheduled for August 8, results face scrutiny after reports of discrepancies including incorrect marking, result figure errors, and over-awarding marks. Consortium of Associations of Private Schools (Cams) plans to complain to the education department.

The results of the evaluation tests conducted for classes 5, 8, and 9 in Karnataka state curriculum schools are set to be announced. However, amidst the anticipation, concerns have been raised regarding alleged lapses in the evaluation process, casting a shadow over the impending announcements.

The Karnataka Board of School Examination and Evaluation has directed that the results of the assessment tests, conducted last March for students in government, aided, and unaided schools following the state curriculum for the academic year 2023-24, be disclosed in their respective schools on Monday, August 8.



After the completion of evaluation work at the block level, copies of school-wise students and marks along with answer sheets were dispatched to the respective schools. The board emphasized the urgency of declaring the results without any delay on Monday, prompting calls for action from various stakeholders.

General Secretary of the Consortium of Associations of Private Schools (Cams), D. Shashikumar, has issued a press statement alleging significant shortcomings in the evaluation process. According to Shashikumar, the board sent school-wise results and answer sheets, revealing multiple discrepancies.



School management boards have raised concerns through platforms like WhatsApp and email, highlighting issues such as incorrect marking despite correct answers provided by students, discrepancies in result figures and calculations, and instances where subjects were awarded more marks than the maximum allowed. These alleged lapses have been attributed to the involvement of junior primary school teachers in the evaluation process, purportedly due to a shortage of qualified evaluators.

Shashkikumar has indicated that the Cams organization intends to lodge a formal complaint with the education department, supported by relevant documentation. The demand for corrective action to address these lapses has been echoed across the educational landscape.