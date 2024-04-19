Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed

    A BJP worker, Ramappa, lost his life in a car accident during election campaigning in Karnataka's Kodagu district. Two others were seriously injured. An FIR for murder has been filed against three suspects. BJP workers protested, blocking roads. Political figures visited the injured in the hospital, while Hindu activists demanded the District Collector's presence.

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    A BJP worker lost his life in a car accident while on duty during the election campaign near Valnoor village in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The incident occurred on Thursday night, claiming the life of Ramappa, aged 60, and leaving two others, Ratish (35) and Chandraraja (55), with serious injuries. The car involved in the accident was later found near Chiklihole, and an accused has been apprehended by the police.

    The Kodagu Superintendent of Police responded to the situation, swiftly taking action. Confirming the seriousness of the incident, an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder has been registered against three individuals allegedly connected to the tragedy.

    Karnataka: Three people die stuck by lighting as several districts witness rainfall

    The District Collector of Siddapur imposed a ban on protests following the accidental death of BJP workers, enforcing Section 144 for law and order. Prohibitory orders affect Siddapur city, Valnur, Arekadu, Nellihudikeri, and nearby areas, with a curfew till 10 pm Friday, urging no gatherings of more than five people and no protest activities.

    The timing of the incident adds to the tension, as the Election Commission recently announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. With polling scheduled for April 26 and May 7, the state braces for a heightened political atmosphere.

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

    In the wake of Ramappa's death and the injuries sustained by Ratish and Chandraraja, BJP workers expressed their anguish by staging protests and blocking roads in Madikeri and Siddapur. This led to a standstill in vehicular traffic on the Siddapur-Madikeri Road.

    Kodagu Mysore Lok Sabha candidate Yaduveer and former MLA KG Bopaiah Appachchu Ranjan visited the Siddapur Hospital in Virajpet taluk to express their condolences and support for the injured workers. Meanwhile, a gathering of hundreds of Hindu activists protested against the government in front of the Siddapur Mortuary Road, demanding the presence of the District Collector at the scene.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH)

    'Not Love Jihad...' Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar on Hubli Congress corporator's daughter murder case vkp

    ‘Not Love Jihad…’ Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar on Hubli Congress corporator’s daughter murder case

    ABVP, Hindu, Muslim activists condemn Hubli corporator's daughter's murder; demand death penalty for accused vkp

    Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: Demand for death penalty for accused grows as outrage ensues

    Bengaluru: Actress Harshika Poonacha and family attacked over alleged language dispute in fraser town (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Harshika Poonacha and family attacked over alleged language dispute in Fraser Town (WATCH)

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    Recent Stories

    Do you know Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson will earn THIS much from Infosys dividend? gcw

    Do you know Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson will earn THIS much from Infosys dividend?

    Which country has the best education system in the world? rkn

    Which country has the best education system in the world?

    Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri Rude and jealous RBA

    (WATCH) Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri RUDE and jealous; read on

    Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how RKK

    Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how

    7 kids given by Allah, poverty given by Modi': Muslim woman on why Rahul Gandhi should be PM (WATCH) AJR

    '7 kids given by Allah, poverty given by Modi': Muslim woman on why Rahul Gandhi should be PM (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon