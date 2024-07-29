Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have announced Padayatra starting from August 3, to protest against the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam, the Muda illegal land allotment scam, and the misallocation of funds intended for Dalit welfare. The seven-day march will commence in Bengaluru and conclude with a ceremony in Mysuru on August 10. Senior BJP and JD(S) leaders finalised the decision for this protest, aimed at condemning the Congress government's actions, in a meeting on Sunday.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra informed the media that the padayatra (foot march) will begin on August 3 and cover the distance from Bengaluru to Mysuru in seven days. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will participate in the march and inaugurate it. 
    Also Read: Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation

    Former Chief Minister Yediyurappa urged the public to join the protest, emphasising the need to overthrow the corrupt Congress government. "Both parties will fight together, and thousands of people will participate in this protest," he said. Yediyurappa asserted that the protest would persist until the Chief Minister's resignation, emphasising that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had already addressed the issue. "If the Chief Minister has any respect, he should accept the crime and resign," he demanded.
    Also Read: 'Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the state government of coming to power through deceit and alleged that corruption began from their first day in office. He criticised the Congress party for its inability to respond adequately in the legislative assembly, despite its extensive experience in governance. Kumaraswamy also alleged a transfer racket and claimed that the Congress party had to resort to sponsored statements through the media to defend itself.

    Notable leaders such as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi attended the meeting. These leaders reiterated the need for a united opposition to expose and combat the alleged corruption and misgovernance by the Congress government.
     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
