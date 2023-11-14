Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December

    BESCOM has announced an 85 paise per unit fuel adjustment cost (FAC) for November's electricity consumption, in addition to the previous 50 paise per unit increase. Despite a 0.16 paise reduction from the previous month, this hike is due to increased purchase volume and electricity shortages. Consumers in BESCOM's area will see these costs reflected in December's bills.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced an increase in electricity charges, adding an extra fuel adjustment cost (FAC) of 85 paise per unit to consumers’ bills for the month of November, to be reflected in December’s billing cycle.

    This additional charge, distinct from the previously incremented 50 paise per unit FAC implemented from October to December, stands at 35 paise, specifically for November. Consequently, a cumulative FAC of 85 paise per unit is set to be levied for electricity consumption during November.

    Amid concerns of escalating costs due to an augmented purchase volume stemming from electricity shortages, officials revealed that the current month's fuel adjustment cost stands at 0.16 paise lower than the preceding month's FAC.

    The increment in charges is anticipated to impact consumers within BESCOM’s jurisdiction, reflecting the increased costs attributed to fuel adjustments for November’s electricity consumption.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
