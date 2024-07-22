Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Army says Kerala native Arjun and his lorry not under landslide debris; signal traced to river bank

    The Army has dismissed the possibility that Arjun, a Kozhikode native, and his lorry are buried under the landslide debris in Shirur, Ankola. Instead, they detected a signal from the riverbank, indicating no lorry was on the road.

    Karnataka: Army says Kerala native Arjun and his lorry not under landslide debris; signal traced to river bank anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Ankola: The Indian Army has ruled out the possibility of Arjun, the Kozhikode native and his lorry being buried under the landslide debris. According to the army, there was no lorry on the road, and instead, a signal was detected from the riverbank. The army is currently scouring the area along the river where the signal was received, marking and searching the terrain.

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7

    The search for Arjun entered its seventh day on Monday (July 22), with efforts ongoing to locate his lorry. Initially, the focus was on a road-side dune, where the vehicle was suspected to be parked. Now, the search has expanded to include a river search using advanced radar technology, capable of detecting signals from significant depths and distances. However, the presence of extensive dunes in the river is posing a challenge to the search operation.

    The Indian army personnel, National Disaster Response Force and Indian Navy resumed their search for tracing Arjun and two Karnataka natives who went missing in a massive landslide at Ankola in Shirur. 

    Scuba divers have been searching the Gangavali River since morning, focusing on the area near the landslide site where a dune is present. The army suspects that Arjun's lorry might have entered the river, and the Navy is preparing to deploy additional equipment to aid in the search and inspection of the river.
     

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    There is competition between Karnataka ministers to loot peoples tax money says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'There is competition between Karnataka ministers to loot people’s tax money': Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Karnataka Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as water released from KRS dam vkp

    Karnataka: Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as 50,000 cusecs of water released from KRS dam

    Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

    Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

    Ex-Karnataka minister Nagendra sent to judicial custody until August 3 in Valmiki corporation scam case vkp

    BREAKING: Ex-K'taka minister Nagendra sent to judicial custody until August 3 in Valmiki corporation scam case

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago vkp

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Tripti Dimri looks SUPER BOLD in white, body-hugging off-shoulder dress [PHOTOS] ATG

    SEXY photos: Tripti Dimri looks SUPER BOLD in white, body-hugging off-shoulder dress [PHOTOS]

    6 types of rest everyone needs for their well-being anr

    6 types of rest everyone needs for their well-being

    Saif Ali Khan is thankful to marry Kareena and not Karisma Kapoor RKK

    Saif Ali Khan is thankful to marry Kareena and not Karisma Kapoor

    football 'Inspired by Ronaldo': Fans excited as Mbappe, Bellingham & Co. sport Real Madrid's fiery new orange away kit for 2024-25 snt

    'Inspired by Ronaldo': Fans excited as Mbappe, Bellingham & Co. sport Real Madrid's fiery new orange away kit

    Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully revealed ahead of August 2 launch check out official teaser watch gcw

    Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully REVEALED ahead of August 2 launch; Check out official teaser | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon