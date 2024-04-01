Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru'

    Shop owners in Karnataka faced language mix-ups while complying with a new rule mandating Kannada nameplates for businesses. Errors led to comical translations like "Sattaguru" (instead of "Sadguru") meaning 'Dead guru'. Online translation tools confused. Despite initial laughter, owners now ensure accurate Kannada displays, aided by locals and experts.

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru'
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    As shop owners in Karnataka tried to follow a new rule requiring Kannada nameplates for all businesses, they got tangled in language mix-ups. The rule aimed to promote the local language, but it led to funny and confusing signs popping up in cities like Belagavi, and Bengaluru.

    In Belagavi, the Sadguru clothing store ended up as "Sattaguru" in Kannada on its nameplate, which means ‘Dead guru’ in English. This has caused a lot of stir on social media. Another Satguru clothing store in Belagavi was labeled as "Satguru clothing store," confusing shoppers. Luckily, with help from Kannada-speaking locals, shop owners fixed their mistakes by putting up the correct Kannada translations.

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action

    But the language mix-ups didn't stop there. Photos on social media showed many businesses in Bengaluru facing translation errors, even including an Avantika Kia Motors car showroom mistakenly caught in the mix.

    Shop owners in spotlight as Kannada nameplate deadline nears, language accuracy questioned

    The government's order, which required businesses to have 60% Kannada lettering on their nameplates, left many scrambling to comply. However, relying on online translation tools like Google Translate led to funny mistakes and unintended meanings.

    Despite the initial confusion and laughter caused by the translation mishaps, shop owners are now ensuring that their nameplates accurately display the Kannada language. Sometimes, the shop owners become the subject of jokes due to their limited knowledge of local language and slang. With the help of locals and guidance from translation experts, shopkeepers can adhere to the government's policies.
     

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
