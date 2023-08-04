Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt

The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government in response to a PIL filed by parents and teachers challenging the compulsory teaching of Kannada in CBSE and ICSE schools. The conflicting laws and potential impact on students' education and job opportunities are under scrutiny.

The Karnataka High Court has sent a notice to the state government regarding a notification that makes the Kannada language compulsory for all students studying in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) boards in the state. The notice comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by parents and teachers of students from various CBSE and CISCE boards.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order after hearing the petition. The issue revolves around conflicting laws -- the Kannada Language Learning Act 2015 and Kannada Language Learning Rules 2017, which mandate Kannada as a first or second language, versus the Educational Institutions in Karnataka Rules 2022, which makes the second or third language compulsory. The CBSE and CISCE schools claim they are not bound by the Kannada Language Learning Act and Rules.



In a related ruling, the High Court had declared the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1998, allowing fee-fixing in CBSE, CISCE, and private unaided schools as unconstitutional.

The PIL challenges a notification issued by the State government on May 13, 2022, stating that an objection letter given to educational institutions will be withdrawn if Kannada is not taught.



The petitioners argue that this notification will inconvenience students who are already studying Kannada as a second or third language. They believe it may also negatively impact students' education and job opportunities in the future. Furthermore, teachers who are currently teaching subjects other than Kannada could also be affected.

The petitioners assert that CBSE and ICSE schools are being threatened with the denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) if they do not comply with the Kannada teaching requirement. They are urging the court to deem the rules mandating the Kannada language in these schools as unconstitutional and to exclude CBSE and ICSE schools from these requirements.