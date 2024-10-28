Kannada authority chairman Purushottam advocates strict enforcement of Kannada nameplates of signboards

Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, called for strict enforcement of Kannada nameplates in Karnataka. He emphasized the decline of Kannada usage due to English preferences and urged Kannadigas to teach the language to newcomers, reinforcing their duty to the state.

In a strong statement advocating for Kannada language rights, Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, emphasized the urgent need to implement Kannada nameplates across Karnataka. Speaking at a conference on "The Role of Public and Government in Using Kannada Software" held at Gandhi Bhavan's Kannada Computer Free Training Center on Sunday, Dr Bilimale pointed out that despite a government mandate for 60% Kannada on business and organizational nameplates, full compliance is lacking.

"Many individuals from outside the state, while operating businesses here, challenge the mandatory Kannada nameplate rule in court," Dr. Bilimale stated. "Though the court has already issued clear instructions, further legal tightening is necessary to ensure the order is beyond dispute. Businesses that ignore this mandate should face license cancellation," he urged, underscoring that only strict action will lead to complete implementation.



Highlighting the widespread preference for English in urban areas, Dr. Bilimale remarked that the obsession extends beyond the elite to include government officials, businesspersons, and even wage workers, Dalits, and marginalized communities. This preference, he warned, is leading to a gradual decline in Kannada usage, especially in cities, as parents across social classes opt for English-medium schools for their children.



Dr. Bilimale stressed the importance of fostering Kannada among newcomers to the state, saying, "It is the responsibility of Kannadigas to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas who settle here."

Supporting this view, Legislative Council Member M. Nagaraju stated that individuals from diverse regions have found a home in Karnataka through business and industry, adding, "It is their duty to learn the local language as a way to honour the state that provided them with a livelihood."

