    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    Continuing its diatribe against the Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday paid a rather 'left-handed' compliment to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, wanting to know if 'Lulukumar' would be made the state Finance Minister. 
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Shivakumar is believed to have some shares in the Lulu Hyper Market near Rajajinagar Entrance. Adopting a sarcastic tone, the JDS wanted to know if Lulukumar (a sobriquet for DK Shivakumar) had 'weeded the field, sown the seeds and sweating it out' in the field to have such a huge mall. 

    'It looks like that Lulukumar is the best economic analyst. But why has he not been appointed as Minister for Finance," JDS tweeted.

    In an another tweet against the Congress, the JDS said the Congress is using mouthful of lies to build a monumental truth. "Let us watch the latest trash collection and Congress Commission bribe. Don't mess up with the tally in the West End," the JDS tweeted. 

    It may be recalled that the Congress had earlier launched a broadside against Kumaraswamy for running the government from West End Hotel when he was the chief minister.
    "Who paid the bill of West End Hotel from where the government was run? The people have the right to know," the Congress had tweeted. Kumaraswamy hit back by saying, "Do you think u cannot afford to pay the amount?" he retorted in a tweet. 

    This acrimonious debate between Congress and BJP does not seem to end.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
