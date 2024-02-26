Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Bengaluru Metro only for VIPs? Netizens slam BMRCL officials for denying entry to farmer over attire

    An incident at Bengaluru Metro's Rajajinagar station sparked outrage as a farmer was denied entry due to his attire being deemed too dirty. Despite pleas, staff insisted on "proper attire." When a passenger intervened, they were escorted away. Social media outcry led to the hashtag #BMRCLMetroOnlyForVIPs, criticizing preferential treatment.

    Is Bengaluru Metro only for VIPs? Netizens slam BMRCL officials for denying entry to farmer over attire
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    A recent incident at the Rajajinagar Metro station in Bengaluru has sparked outrage among passengers and netizens alike after a farmer was denied entry due to his attire. The incident, captured on a passenger's mobile phone, has shed light on what many are calling a display of inhumanity by metro staff towards a member of the farming community. 

    According to eyewitnesses, the farmer was prevented from entering the metro because his clothes were deemed too dirty. Despite his pleas and explanations, the staff insisted that only passengers dressed in "proper attire" would be allowed to board.

    The situation escalated when a fellow passenger intervened, expressing their outrage at the staff's treatment of the farmer. However, instead of addressing the issue, metro staff reportedly escorted the concerned passenger away from the scene. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media platforms, with users expressing their dismay at the lack of empathy shown by the metro staff. A video capturing the staff's behaviour has been widely circulated on Twitter, with many calling for action to be taken against those involved.

    In response to the incident, Twitter users have been using the hashtag #BMRCLMetroOnlyForVIPs, highlighting what they perceive as preferential treatment towards certain passengers. Currently, the video is going viral on Platform X. 

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
