    G Parameshwar visits Tumkur hospital: Emphasizes need to address unpaid debts post family tragedy

    Karnataka's Home Minister addresses a tragic family suicide due to debt, promising investigations and compensation. He emphasizes legal action against exploitative money lending, stresses the need for a thorough inquiry, and pledges measures to prevent such incidents. Additionally, he denies knowledge of a transfer scam but commits to investigating reported irregularities.

    G Parameshwar visits Tumkur hospital: Emphasizes need to address unpaid debts post family tragedy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Karnataka’s Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic suicide of a family of five due to debt-related distress, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

    The deceased, mentioned in a death note, included the father, mother, and their children, who were unable to manage their debts, leading to insistent demands from creditors. The distress of unpaid debts ultimately led to their decision to end their lives. The note highlighted specific individuals before the tragic incident. Police officials are set to investigate the matter further, determining the next course of action.

    Tumkur: Unable to pay off Rs 1 lakh loan, five members of family commit suicide

    Dr Parameshwar assured that the government would inform the Chief Minister and provide compensation in accordance with directives. He addressed growing concerns about usury practices in the area, emphasizing the need for legal action against those involved in exploitative money lending.

    Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Dr Parameshwar stressed the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the distressing incident. He highlighted the rarity of such extreme measures taken over financial strains and emphasized a multidimensional inquiry.

    Bengaluru trip ends in tragic road accident, two lives lost in Tumkur

    Furthermore, the Home Minister underscored the need for stringent measures against unscrupulous money lenders and traders exploiting innocent individuals by providing loans and subjecting them to harassment for interest payments. He pledged decisive actions to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

    Regarding concerns about a potential transfer scam within the home department, Dr Parameshwar asserted that no such matter had been brought to his attention. However, he affirmed a commitment to investigate any allegations regarding misappropriation of funds or irregularities if they are reported.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
