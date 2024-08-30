Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kodagu villagers build footbridge with Walnut trees after 2 years of government neglect

    After two years of waiting for a collapsed bridge to be rebuilt, Mavinahalla villagers in Kodagu constructed a makeshift footbridge from walnut trees due to government inaction. The temporary solution eases their commute but doesn't address the ongoing issue during rainy seasons.

    Frustrated Kodagu villagers build footbridge with Walnut trees after government takes no action for 2 years vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    After two long years of waiting and petitioning for a collapsed bridge to be rebuilt, the residents of Mavinahalla village in Kodagu took matters into their own hands. Tired of government inaction, the villagers gathered walnut trees and constructed a footbridge themselves, a makeshift solution to the ongoing problem.

    The bridge, which connected Mavinahalla village to the main road between Kushalanagar and Somwarpet, collapsed two years ago due to heavy rains. Despite numerous requests to local authorities and elected representatives, including former MLA Appachhu Ranjan and newly elected MLA Mantar Gowda, the bridge remains unrepaired. This has caused significant hardship for the village's residents, especially those who rely on the bridge for daily commutes.

    To reach Mavinahalla village, residents must now take a detour from the Kushalanagar-Somwarpet highway to Yadavanadi, and from there, navigate the Harangi route—a journey that has added several kilometres to their daily travels. The collapsed bridge was the shortest route, with a direct path to Yadavanadi only one and a half kilometres away. Without it, villagers, including school and college students, are forced to walk an extra three kilometres each way.

    For the past two years, the people of Mavinahalla have been left with no choice but to navigate the longer, more difficult route. Those with their vehicles have found it easier to manage, but the many poor families in the village, who do not have access to personal transportation, have struggled. Frustrated and unable to continue walking the extra distance daily, the villagers pooled their resources, purchased walnut trees, and built a footbridge themselves.

    The makeshift bridge has provided some relief, but it is not a permanent solution. Ranjith, a resident, expressed his frustration: "We have been asking for the bridge to be rebuilt for two years. We met with Appachhu Ranjan and now with Mantar Gowda, but no one has taken any action. We had no choice but to build this bridge ourselves, but it's only a temporary fix. When the rains come, the stream washes it away."

    Lalatha, another resident, echoed this sentiment: "We've told the authorities about our situation so many times, but no one listens. The footbridge is just a band-aid on a bigger problem."

