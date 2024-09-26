Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA land scam: ‘CM Siddaramaiah should resign’, says former speaker, veteran Congress leader KB Koliwad

    Former Speaker K.B. Koliwad urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign amid corruption allegations linked to the MUDA land scam. Koliwad emphasized accountability and transparency, stating that Siddaramaiah could return as CM once cleared. A Lokayukta investigation follows a complaint regarding a ₹56 crore land deal.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Former Speaker and senior Congress leader K.B. Koliwad has strongly suggested that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign amid ongoing allegations of corruption related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. Speaking with Asianet News Network on Thursday, Koliwad expressed his frustration with the political situation, stating, “Prime Minister Modi is playing tricks to embarrass the Congress party.”

    Koliwad emphasized the importance of party integrity, saying, “Even though Siddaramaiah is a leader without a blemish, he should consider stepping down for the good of the party. He can return as Chief Minister once he clears his name in the investigation.” He highlighted that 136 MLAs support Siddaramaiah but insisted that resigning would demonstrate accountability and commitment to transparency.

    Shock for CM Siddaramaiah as Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe in MUDA land scam case

    The allegations against Siddaramaiah stem from a case recently ordered for investigation by a Special Court. The Lokayukta police have been directed to look into claims involving a Rs 56 crore payment made by MUDA to Siddaramaiah's wife in connection with land acquisitions. The controversy centres on the acquisition of 14 replacement plots, which critics allege were improperly allocated due to Siddaramaiah’s influence over MUDA officials.

    'Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC ruling in MUDA land scam

    This case was initiated following a private complaint from RTI activist Snehamai Krishna, who alleges that Siddaramaiah misused his position to facilitate these land allotments. According to Krishna, the transaction involved exchanging three acres and 16 guntas of land from survey number 464 in Kesare village, Mysore, for the 14 plots valued at approximately ₹56 crore.

    The High Court has previously upheld the Governor's approval for prosecution against Siddaramaiah, dismissing a stay on the trial. The investigation will focus on Section 7C of the Prevention of Corruption Act, particularly addressing claims regarding the alleged fake denotification of land associated with a person named Devaraju. Activists have raised concerns that Devaraju was not the legitimate owner of the land involved in the deal.

