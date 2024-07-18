Food services halted at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru due to unpaid bills

Despite multiple requests to settle the outstanding payments, the BBMP has not complied, forcing the halt in meal services. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath disputed these claims, stating that the attendance recorded by the civic body’s marshal did not align with the contractor’s claims.

At least 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru have ceased food services due to the city civic body's failure to pay contractors. The canteens have stopped serving food since Wednesday (July 17) night, leaving many without access to affordable meals. Chef Talk, the company contracted to supply food to the canteens for a year, claimed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owes them nearly Rs 65 crore in unpaid bills.

Despite multiple requests to settle the outstanding payments, the BBMP has not complied, forcing the halt in meal services. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath disputed these claims, stating that the attendance recorded by the civic body’s marshal did not align with the contractor’s claims.

"We have 198 wards, and 184 are functioning. In seven places, they never operated. In the remaining places, mobile canteens are working, although three or four are not functioning. One contractor has gone to court, claiming a pending payment of Rs 65 crore, which we are not accepting because the attendance marked by our marshal does not match their claims," Girinath said.

The affected canteens are located in Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, Bhairasandra, VV Puram, Siddapura, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar, Vidyapeetha, Ejipura, and Adugodi wards.

Indira Canteens, launched by the Siddaramaiah government seven years ago on Independence Day, aim to provide affordable meals to the poor. In March, Siddaramaiah, while inaugurating an Indira Canteen at the Bengaluru International Airport premises, announced plans to set up 188 new canteens across the state.

