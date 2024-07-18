Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Food services halted at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru due to unpaid bills

    Despite multiple requests to settle the outstanding payments, the BBMP has not complied, forcing the halt in meal services. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath disputed these claims, stating that the attendance recorded by the civic body’s marshal did not align with the contractor’s claims.

    Food services halted at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru due to unpaid bills AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    At least 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru have ceased food services due to the city civic body's failure to pay contractors. The canteens have stopped serving food since Wednesday (July 17) night, leaving many without access to affordable meals. Chef Talk, the company contracted to supply food to the canteens for a year, claimed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owes them nearly Rs 65 crore in unpaid bills.

    Despite multiple requests to settle the outstanding payments, the BBMP has not complied, forcing the halt in meal services. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath disputed these claims, stating that the attendance recorded by the civic body’s marshal did not align with the contractor’s claims.

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh

    "We have 198 wards, and 184 are functioning. In seven places, they never operated. In the remaining places, mobile canteens are working, although three or four are not functioning. One contractor has gone to court, claiming a pending payment of Rs 65 crore, which we are not accepting because the attendance marked by our marshal does not match their claims," Girinath said.

    The affected canteens are located in Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, Bhairasandra, VV Puram, Siddapura, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar, Vidyapeetha, Ejipura, and Adugodi wards.

    Indira Canteens, launched by the Siddaramaiah government seven years ago on Independence Day, aim to provide affordable meals to the poor. In March, Siddaramaiah, while inaugurating an Indira Canteen at the Bengaluru International Airport premises, announced plans to set up 188 new canteens across the state.

    Two terrorists killed in encounter near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 6:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days AJR

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru shut down due to tax arrears following dhoti incident AJR

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

    Explained How Karnataka's Job Reservation Bill for Kannadigas will affect companies AJR

    Explained: How Karnataka's Job Reservation Bill for Kannadigas will affect companies

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% salary, pension hike from August

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Recent Stories

    Mutual funds investment: 5 mistakes to avoid if you want higher returns gcw

    Mutual funds investment: 5 mistakes to avoid if you want higher return

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora's bikini pics go viral; 7 reasons how 50-years-old have perfect physique RBA

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora's bikini pics go viral; 7 reasons how 50-years-old have perfect physique

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth AJR

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon