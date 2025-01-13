Fire at Arya fashion garments in Bengaluru's Nagasandra; Machines worth Rs 3 crore reduced to ashes (WATCH)

A fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru's Nagasandra destroyed 150 machines worth ₹3 crore and garments worth lakhs. The blaze started overnight, causing extensive damage. Firefighters contained it after hours of effort. The cause is under investigation.

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out at Arya Fashion Garments in Rukmini Nagar, Nagasandra, during the early hours, causing extensive property damage. The blaze reportedly destroyed 150 machines and garments, resulting in losses worth crores of rupees.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started in the middle of the night, catching the staff and residents nearby off guard. Items worth lakhs of rupees, including finished garments, were completely burnt in the incident. The machines alone, valued at ₹3 crore, were reduced to ashes.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert and managed to contain the flames after hours of effort.

