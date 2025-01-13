Fire at Arya fashion garments in Bengaluru's Nagasandra; Machines worth Rs 3 crore reduced to ashes (WATCH)

A fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru's Nagasandra destroyed 150 machines worth ₹3 crore and garments worth lakhs. The blaze started overnight, causing extensive damage. Firefighters contained it after hours of effort. The cause is under investigation. 

Fire at Arya fashion garments in Bengaluru's Nagasandra; Machines worth Rs 3 crore reduced to ashes vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out at Arya Fashion Garments in Rukmini Nagar, Nagasandra, during the early hours, causing extensive property damage. The blaze reportedly destroyed 150 machines and garments, resulting in losses worth crores of rupees.  

According to preliminary reports, the fire started in the middle of the night, catching the staff and residents nearby off guard. Items worth lakhs of rupees, including finished garments, were completely burnt in the incident. The machines alone, valued at ₹3 crore, were reduced to ashes.  

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert and managed to contain the flames after hours of effort.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze vkp

Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

Karnataka to receive first rainfall of 2025 in THESE districts; Read vkp

Karnataka to receive first rainfall of 2025 in THESE districts; Read

Bengaluru ranked 3rd in Global Traffic Index: TomTom report reveals congestion crisis vkp

Bengaluru ranked 3rd in Global Traffic Index: TomTom report reveals congestion crisis

'Govt to review Tulu as second official language', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

'Govt to review Tulu as second official language', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Recent Stories

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS ATG

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet snt

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon