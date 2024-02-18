Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DyCM DK Shivakumar assures implementation of electoral guarantees ahead of Lok Sabha elections 

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has affirmed that all electoral guarantees promised by the government will be fully implemented as the state prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking in Mandya, Shivakumar expressed confidence that voters will cast their ballots responsibly and effectively in the forthcoming poll.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Addressing the media, Shivakumar reiterated the commitment of the Congress party to fulfil all electoral promises made to the electorate. He emphasised that the party is dedicated to delivering on its pledges, ensuring that voters' trust is honoured and their expectations are met.
     
    Furthermore, Shivakumar highlighted the stability and conscientiousness of the people of the state, noting that they have consistently participated in the electoral process with diligence and integrity. He parallels between voting in Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections, he underscored the importance of voter turnout and engagement in shaping the democratic landscape of the state.
    In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Prime Minister Modi would secure a third term after the election results, Shivakumar maintained a measured stance, stating, "Let's see after the results." Meanwhile, Member of Parliament DK Suresh expressed optimism about the Congress party's prospects in the state, asserting that they would secure victory in key constituencies. 

