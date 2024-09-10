‘Darshan kicked Renukaswamy while reading texts sent to Pavithra Gowda': Accused Pavan reveals in chargesheet

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A chargesheet reveals that actor Darshan, Pavan, and Pavitra Gowda assaulted Renukaswamy after discovering vulgar messages he sent to Pavitra. Pavan's statement details how Darshan ordered the attack after reading the messages and finding Renukaswamy.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    A chargesheet filed by the investigators has revealed new details in the case involving actor Darshan and the murder of Renukaswamy. According to a voluntary statement by accused Pavan, the incident unfolded after Pavitra Gowda, under whose guise the accused had initially conversed with Renukaswamy, discovered inappropriate messages sent by him.

    Pavan, in his statement to the authorities, recounted the sequence of events leading up to the assault. He explained that on the 5th, Pavitra Gowda had been visibly upset and crying. When asked why, she handed over her iPhone to Pavan, directing him to check her Instagram messages. Pavan discovered that a person using the name "Gautham" had sent vulgar messages to Pavitra, including one asking for her phone number in a distasteful manner, saying, "Hey beauty, how much is your rate, tell me your number."

    Pavan then responded by sending his phone number from Pavitra's Instagram account. Shortly after, he received a call from the same individual. During this call, Pavitra continued the conversation, playing along to lure the sender, while the call was put on loudspeaker. 

    Upon learning about the messages, Darshan instructed Pavan and others to locate Renukaswamy. Once found, Renukaswamy was brought to a shed in Pattagere, where he was assaulted by a group that included Pavan, Darshan, and Pavitra. According to Pavan's statement, Darshan even read through the messages Renukaswamy had sent to Pavitra before kicking him in the groin.

