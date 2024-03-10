Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping

    Severe drought plagues Coorg, Karnataka, prompting a ban on non-drinking water use from rivers. Illegal pump sets along the Cauvery River worsen the crisis. Kushalanagar Tehsildar Kiran Gouraiah discovers pumps installed every meter along the riverbank. The iconic River Cauvery, vital to the region, faces imminent depletion amid the persistent drought.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Karnataka’s Coorg finds itself suffering from a severe drought as soaring temperatures and diminishing water sources paint a grim picture for its residents. With rivers and streams dwindling, the district administration has taken drastic measures to preserve the remaining water for essential use.

    To curb the illegal extraction of water from rivers and streams, authorities have imposed a ban on the usage of river water for anything other than drinking purposes. Despite this directive, numerous individuals have been found illegally installing pump sets along the Cauvery River, exacerbating the water scarcity.

    Kushalanagar Tehsildar Kiran Gouraiah, leading the charge against illegal water extraction, surveyed the banks of the Cauvery River. Shockingly, it was discovered that numerous pump sets had been clandestinely installed, with one pump set found for every meter of the riverbank.

    The iconic River Cauvery, originating from Talacauvery in Madikeri taluk, now faces the threat of drying up entirely as the drought persists.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 9:57 AM IST
