Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Coldest October for Bengaluru in over 10 years

    Bengaluru experiences its coldest October in a decade, with temperatures dropping to 17.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees lower than usual. The early arrival of chilly weather is attributed to a lack of rainfall, and the state faces drought conditions with numerous taluks declared as drought-prone. The Meteorological Department predicts a potential onset of winter in November, but a harsh winter like the previous year is unlikely.

    Coldest October for Bengaluru in over 10 years vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Bengaluru, often dubbed Karnataka's "garden city," experienced its coldest weather on October 24 in the past ten years. This chilly weather pattern, reminiscent of conditions observed in 2013, has begun much earlier than usual, marking the coldest October in a decade.

    The state of Karnataka has grappled with a severe lack of rainfall this year, leading the state government to declare 216 taluks as drought-prone. Many of the state's reservoirs also remain unfilled. Consequently, it appears that winter has made an early appearance, even as the monsoon season continues. As the evening approaches, Bengaluru has been experiencing a noticeable drop in temperature.

    Bengaluru supermarket vegetables contain unsafe levels of iron, cadmium and nickel; sparks health concerns

    On October 24 (Tuesday), Bengaluru's Kempegowda bus stand recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius at 8:30 a.m., marking the lowest temperature for the month of October in the past decade. This temperature is 2 degrees Celsius lower than the typical October readings. Similarly, the Kempegowda International Airport recorded a temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, while the HAL Airport noted a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

    Remarkably, just three to four days earlier, on October 18, the morning temperature had been registered at 18.6 degrees Celsius. It was expected that the weather would gradually warm up to at least 20 degrees Celsius, but the city experienced an unexpected dip to 17.1 degrees Celsius. The exact cause of this sudden decline remains uncertain.

    Sampige railway corridor project delay leaves Bengaluru commuters frustrated

    Across the state, dry weather is expected to persist, with maximum temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature tends to occur around 3 p.m., while the lowest temperatures are generally recorded between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

    The Bengaluru Meteorological Department anticipates the arrival of winter weather in Bengaluru from the last week of November. However, the influence of El Niño suggests that the likelihood of an exceptionally harsh winter, similar to last year, is relatively low. Additionally, Meteorological Department official Prasad has indicated a possibility of heavy rainfall in November.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details vkp

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Why is Mullayyanagiri closed for tourists on first week of November? vkp

    Why is Mullayanagiri closed for tourists on first week of November?

    Tiger claw pendant row in Karnataka sparks concern over wildlife treasures in Malenadu vkp

    Tiger claw pendant row in Karnataka sparks concern over wildlife treasures in Malenadu

    Metro rush madness: Viral video draws comparison to Bengaluru Metro vs Mumbai local trains (WATCH) vkp

    Metro rush madness: Viral video draws comparison to Bengaluru Metro vs Mumbai local trains (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon