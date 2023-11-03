Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Cobra bites young man 12 days after teasing, reinforcing serpent's revenge myth; check details

    In Devaraguddenahalli village, Hassan, a man named Abhilash tragically died from a snakebite, possibly linked to a video of him teasing a cobra six weeks earlier. Villagers speculate that the snake held a grudge, supporting a belief that snakes remember provocations for 12 years. Additionally, a rare Bamboo Pit Viper was found in Kalasa, and a brave pet dog thwarted a cobra's attempt to enter a home in Siruguppa.

    Cobra bites young man 12 days after teasing, reinforcing serpent's revenge myth; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    In a tragic incident that occurred in Devaraguddenahalli village in Hassan, a 28-year-old man named Abhilash lost his life due to a snakebite. The bite occurred on October 29, and it's been said that this incident confirms an old belief that snakes hold grudges for 12 years. What makes this story even more unsettling is the shocking video discovered on Abhilash's mobile phone after his death, which has since gone viral.

    Around six weeks before his unfortunate demise, Abhilash recorded a video with his phone. In this video, he was seen teasing a cobra that was investigating a four-inch water pipe in a local farm. The snake appeared agitated, raised its head, and hissed. Now, villagers are speculating that this snake might have taken revenge for Abhilash's provocation. This tragic event seems to support the age-old belief that snakes remember and respond to such provocations over a long period of 12 years.

    Rare and beautiful serpent ‘Bamboo Pit Viper’ discovered in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

    Rare Bamboo Pit Viper Snake Discovered in Kalasa:

    A rare snake known as the Bamboo Pit Viper was spotted in Kalasa. This endangered species is exclusive to the Western Ghats region. The snake was discovered in the vicinity of Chandru Bhatt's residence, situated near the Kalaseshwar temple in Kalasa taluk. The Bamboo Pit Viper, aptly named for its preference for bamboo shoots, is generally non-lethal to humans. However, wildlife experts express concern that over time, knowledge about this unique snake may diminish. The snake was captured by reptile expert Rizwan and subsequently released into its natural habitat.

    Brave Pet Dog Thwarts Cobra's Attempt:

    A vigilant pet dog bravely thwarted a cobra's attempt to enter a home. Manjunatha, a resident of VS Colony in Siruguppa, witnessed the cobra's intrusion and observed his pet dog courageously preventing the snake from entering the house. The dog's persistent efforts drew the attention of Manjunatha and his family, who rushed to the scene. They subsequently sought the assistance of an entomologist, who successfully captured the cobra.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onion prices in Karnataka likely to ease as supply soars in market vkp

    Onion prices in Karnataka likely to ease as supply soars in market

    Karnataka: Tragic road accident claims lives of five Nepalese family members in Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic road accident claims lives of five Nepalese family members in Kalaburgi

    Bengaluru: BBMP to penalise non-permitted road digging works vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to penalise non-permitted road digging works

    Karnataka: This village in Chikkamagaluru lacks ambulance service amidst state's 50th anniversary celebrations vkp

    Karnataka: This village in Chikkamagaluru lacks ambulance service amidst state's 50th anniversary celebrations

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this vkp

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this

    Recent Stories

    What were 'the men' doing when Manipur burned, Thrissur Archdiocese mocks BJP and actor Suresh Gopi anr

    What were 'the men' doing when Manipur burned, Thrissur Archdiocese mocks BJP and actor Suresh Gopi

    REPORT: Elvish Yadav's name revealed by accused after cobra venom, snakes got discovered in Noida sector 49 vma

    REPORT: Elvish Yadav's name revealed by accused after cobra venom, snakes got discovered in Noida sector 49

    Delhi alarming air pollution 7 ways you can protect yourself gcw eai

    Delhi's alarming air pollution: 7 ways you can protect yourself

    Bigg Boss 17: Are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain in trouble? Will they be thrown out of house? Read this RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain in trouble? Will they be thrown out of house? Read this

    Tiger 3' Promo: Salman Khan; Emran Hashmi ready for action packed battle; Katrina Kaif to 'hunt down' enemies SHG

    'Tiger 3' Promo: Salman Khan; Emran Hashmi ready for action packed battle; Katrina Kaif to 'hunt down' enemies

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon