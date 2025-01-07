Caught on camera: Man catches leopard by tail in Karnataka's Tumakuru, helps officials capture it (WATCH)

A young man from Rangapur village, Tumakuru, bravely caught a leopard by its tail and helped forest officials trap it, ending days of panic. The 4–5-year-old leopard was safely relocated, and the man, Anand, earned praise for his fearless act.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

In a daring incident that has left many in awe, a young man from Rangapur village in Tiptur taluk, Tumakuru district, caught a wild leopard by its tail and helped forest officials trap it. The incident occurred on Monday, bringing an end to the panic that had gripped the area for several days.  

The leopard, estimated to be 4–5 years old, had been spotted multiple times near the village, causing fear among the locals. Early in the day, the wildcat was seen near the house of Kumar on Puralehalli Road. The villagers promptly informed the Forest Department, which had already set up a cage and brought all necessary equipment to capture the elusive animal.   

Despite their efforts, the leopard evaded the trap and rested nearby. That’s when Anand, a courageous young man from the village, stepped forward. In an act of bravery, Anand grabbed the leopard by its tail and managed to guide it into the trap set by the forest officials. The onlookers, as well as the Forest Department staff, were stunned by his fearlessness and quick thinking.  

The villagers, who had been living in fear of the leopard’s presence, were relieved and praised Anand for his extraordinary courage. Forest officials ensured the leopard was safely transported to a secure location for release back into its natural habitat.  

This heroic act has not only brought peace to Rangapur village but has also highlighted the bravery and presence of mind displayed by Anand, earning him widespread admiration.  

