Cab driver fatally stabs friend over unpaid debt at Bengaluru airport parking lot; arrested

In a tragic incident at Kempegowda International Airport's parking lot, a cab driver was fatally stabbed by his friend over an unresolved financial dispute. The victim, Lokesh (37), a resident of Vinayak Nagar, succumbed to injuries inflicted by Muthuraj, a resident of J.P. Nagar Sarakki and a close acquaintance of the deceased. The Bengaluru police swiftly arrested Muthuraj in connection with the murder.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 PM on Tuesday when Lokesh and Muthuraj, both employed as cab drivers at the airport, were seated in a cab at the parking area. What began as a conversation between friends escalated into a violent altercation reportedly triggered by a ₹6 lakh loan that Lokesh had borrowed from Muthuraj. Tensions simmered over non-repayment of the loan, culminating in a fatal confrontation.



During the altercation, Muthuraj allegedly used a knife, typically kept in the cab for cutting fruits, to fatally wound Lokesh. Despite immediate efforts by fellow cab drivers to aid Lokesh and rush him to the hospital, he tragically passed away during treatment.



VJ DCP of Northeast Division, Sajeet, confirmed the arrest of Muthuraj soon after the incident came to light. Both Lokesh and Muthuraj hailed from Andhra Pradesh and had been residing in Bengaluru for several years, maintaining a close friendship until recent tensions arose over the financial matter.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident at the airport parking lot, emphasizing the growing importance of resolving financial disputes through peaceful means.

