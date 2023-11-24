Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BESCOM shuts online services for 3 days amid technical issues; check dates

    BESCOM suspended online services for three days due to technical upgrades affecting 98 cities under five Eskoms in Karnataka. This coincides with the arrest of a BESCOM official and a driver by Lokayukta for alleged bribery in connection with alterations, prompting legal action.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) has announced the closure of its online services across 98 cities covered by five Eskoms in the state for three days starting today due to ongoing technical work. The company stated that all online services would cease from 12 noon today until the day after tomorrow at 11:59 am.

    The technical issue arises from the implementation of R-APDRP (Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program) aimed at unifying the five Eskoms under one umbrella. Officials are in the process of transferring data from various portals to a new integrated platform. Consequently, both online and offline services, including electricity bill payments and new connection applications, will remain unavailable for the next three days.

    BESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru

    Customers of Bescom, Bescom, Mescom, Gescom, and Hescom are anticipated to face disruptions. This comes as an additional inconvenience for those already grappling with load-shedding issues. However, services are expected to resume normalcy once the technical maintenance work concludes.

    In another development, two individuals, including a BESCOM official, have been apprehended by the Lokayukta on charges of accepting bribes for altering electricity connections. Bescom's chief general manager, Nagaraj, and driver, Muralikrishna, were arrested following a complaint lodged by an electrical contractor, BN Pratap. The contractor reported that a bribe of ₹7.50 lakh was demanded for a connection change, prompting his complaint to the Lokayukta. Subsequently, Muralikrishna was caught accepting the bribe on behalf of Nagaraj. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
