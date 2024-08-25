Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BESCOM announces power cut in multiple areas of Bengaluru today; Check details

    BESCOM has announced power cuts in Bangalore from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM today for maintenance. Affected areas include Grihalaxmi Apartments, SM Road, and others. In Doddaballapura, outages will occur from 10 AM to 5 PM due to maintenance at the 220/66 KV power station.

    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    BESCOM has announced significant power cuts affecting numerous areas in Bengaluru and surrounding regions today. The power outages are scheduled to occur from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM as part of routine quarterly management and maintenance work.

    Affected areas: 
    Residents in several localities will experience power cuts today, including: Grihalaxmi Apartments, SM Road, Jalahalli Cross, Chokkasandra, Maruti Layout, Kempiah Layout, GG Palya, ISRO, Narayanpur, NTTF Circle, Ganapatinagar Main Road, Police Station Road, Chamundipur, Rajeshwarinagar, Akash Theater Road, V Isnana Public Circle Road, Bhairaveshwar Nagar, Bank Colony, Muneshwar Layout, FF Layout, NS Badavane, KG Layout, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (Partially), Chaudeshwari Nagar (Partially), Laggere Hale Village (Partially), Pinya 4th Stage, 4th Main, 8th Cross, and surrounding areas.

    Doddaballapura: 
    In Doddaballapur, the 220/66 KV power distribution station is undergoing maintenance. The work involves the 100 MVA Power Transformer-2, leading to a power outage from 10 AM to 5 PM. Areas affected include: Nandi, Nandicross, Chadalpur, Bidaganahalli, Nandibetta, Sultanpet, Singatakadirenahalli, Hosur, Muddenahalli, Kuppahalli, Patrenahalli, Jatwara, Hoshoodya, Ajjawara, Dittoor, Manchanabale, Ketenahalli, Reddigollarahalli, Ramdevaragudi, Harobande, Gundlagurki, District Administration Building, Honnenahalli, Pilathota, Jakkalamadagu, and surrounding rural areas.

    The maintenance work is essential for the upkeep of the power infrastructure. BESCOM has advised residents to prepare for temporary disruptions and make necessary arrangements.

