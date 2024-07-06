Bengaluru woman calls airport, makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai; FIR registered

Indra Rajwar, 29, of Pune, faces legal action after allegedly making a false bomb threat call to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The incident escalated from a non-cognizable offence to an FIR under IPC Section 505(1)(B). Rajwar admitted to the hoax, aimed at preventing her boyfriend from flying. The case underscores the serious consequences of such actions.

A 29-year-old woman from Pune, Indra Rajwar, has found herself in legal jeopardy after allegedly making a false bomb threat call to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The incident, initially registered on June 26 as a non-cognizable offence, has now been escalated to a First Information Report (FIR) under IPC Section 505(1)(B), which pertains to statements causing public mischief.

According to the complaint filed with the KIA police, Rajwar dialled the airport helpline claiming that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, was carrying explosives in his bag. Mehdi was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai at the time of the call. Airport officials promptly located Mehdi, conducted a thorough search, and found no evidence of any explosives, classifying the call as non-specific, reported TOI.



Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom

Both Rajwar and Mehdi were present at the airport that evening, intending to travel to Mumbai on separate flights. Officials detained Rajwar upon discovering inconsistencies in her statement. During questioning at the KIA police station, Rajwar confessed that she had made the hoax call in an attempt to prevent Mehdi from boarding his flight due to personal differences between them.



Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

An officer involved in the case stated, "We will be summoning her for further interrogation and preparing a detailed report for the court. Both Rajwar and Mehdi are employed in Bengaluru."

Making false bomb threats is a serious offence under Indian law, carrying potential legal consequences. Rajwar's actions not only disrupted at the airport but also prompted a significant security response. The incident serves as a reminder of the legal ramifications of hoax calls, especially in sensitive environments like airports.

Latest Videos