Bengaluru: UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada, case filed

A violent dispute occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday when a local man was attacked after requesting Hindi-speaking workers to learn and speak Kannada. The attack took place at a house near Saraswati Vidya Mandir, in Anekal.

The victim, Shivalinga, has been employed at a river loom owned by I.V. Krishnamurthy for approximately nine years. Three workers from Uttar Pradesh had joined the loom staff three months ago, and tensions over language barriers have been escalating since then. On Wednesday, a confrontation erupted when Shivalinga asked the North Indian workers to communicate in Kannada. In response, the workers assaulted Shivalinga with an iron rod, striking him on the head and other parts of his body. Despite the severity of the attack, he managed to escape with injuries, which were not life-threatening.

A case has been registered at Anekal Police Station regarding the incident. As the accused attempted to flee, residents apprehended them and handed them over to the police. The assailants had previously used offensive language in Hindi against the victim.

These workers were hired by the owners because they accepted lower wages compared to other workers. The workers complain that, despite working for them for many years, they face issues of 'unemployment' and 'lower wages.'

