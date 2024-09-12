Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada, case filed

    In Bengaluru, Shivalinga was attacked by Uttar Pradesh workers after requesting they speak Kannada. The workers, upset by the language request, assaulted him with an iron rod. Shivalinga, injured but not critically, managed to escape. The attackers were later apprehended by locals and handed over to the police.

    Bengaluru UP workers assault man with iron rod over request to communicate in Kannada case filed
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    A violent dispute occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday when a local man was attacked after requesting Hindi-speaking workers to learn and speak Kannada. The attack took place at a house near Saraswati Vidya Mandir, in Anekal.

    The victim, Shivalinga, has been employed at a river loom owned by I.V. Krishnamurthy for approximately nine years. Three workers from Uttar Pradesh had joined the loom staff three months ago, and tensions over language barriers have been escalating since then. On Wednesday, a confrontation erupted when Shivalinga asked the North Indian workers to communicate in Kannada. In response, the workers assaulted Shivalinga with an iron rod, striking him on the head and other parts of his body. Despite the severity of the attack, he managed to escape with injuries, which were not life-threatening. 

    Bengaluru man threatens Blinkit app of FIR for Hindi notification, Netizens troll to write in Kannada first

    A case has been registered at Anekal Police Station regarding the incident. As the accused attempted to flee, residents apprehended them and handed them over to the police. The assailants had previously used offensive language in Hindi against the victim.

    These workers were hired by the owners because they accepted lower wages compared to other workers. The workers complain that, despite working for them for many years, they face issues of 'unemployment' and 'lower wages.'

