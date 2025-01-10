Bengaluru University discovers 50% errors in KAS pre-examination question paper

Bengaluru University’s Kannada Studies Centre found 45-50% errors in the KPSC pre-re-examination Kannada paper for KAS recruitment. Errors were identified in translation, with misuse of vocabulary and incorrect sentence structures. The Karnataka State Students' Organization demands a re-exam and protests on January 16.

Bengaluru: A recent evaluation by the Kannada Studies Centre of Bangalore University has revealed that nearly 45 to 50 per cent of the questions in the Kannada paper of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) pre-re-examination for the recruitment of 384 KAS officers contained errors.

The student body, with the help of instructors, reviewed the question paper and identified a total of 55 errors, 23 of which were classified as serious and 32 as minor. According to D. Dominic, the Director of the Kannada Studies Centre, the errors could have been avoided if subject experts had worked on the translation of the paper.



Dominic pointed out that the translation might have been done by someone with limited knowledge of the Kannada language, which led to the occurrence of these mistakes. He emphasized that using the appropriate vocabulary could have minimized such errors.

"Why prepare question papers in English and then translate them into Kannada for candidates who are expected to serve Kannada-speaking communities? The question paper should ideally be prepared directly in Kannada and then translated into English," Dominic suggested. He also highlighted that Kannada, with its vast vocabulary, offers ample scope for accurate translation.

The translation mistakes, according to Dominic, resulted in some questions being unclear or having different meanings in Kannada compared to English. In some cases, terminology was misused, and sentence structures were incorrect. For instance, words like 'judgment' were translated as 'decision' and 'land' as 'place area', which created confusion.

N. Mahesh, a research student, criticized the mistakes in the paper, emphasizing that they should not be ignored.



The Karnataka State Students' Organization, whose teachers reviewed the paper, also found 32 errors in Paper 1. Out of these, 23 were serious, and 9 were minor. The organization has raised concerns that these errors amount to injustice against Kannada-speaking candidates. They have demanded that the examination be reconducted or that all candidates who appeared for the exam be allowed to sit for the main examination. Additionally, the organization has called for a protest on January 16 in the city to press for various reforms in the KPSC and address the issues faced by Kannada candidates.

Dominic reiterated that the question paper should be prepared in Kannada by subject experts and then translated into English, rather than the current practice of translating from English to Kannada. He stressed that the language is rich enough to handle such tasks without compromising the quality of the examination.

