Bengaluru University discovers 50% errors in KAS pre-examination question paper

Bengaluru University’s Kannada Studies Centre found 45-50% errors in the KPSC pre-re-examination Kannada paper for KAS recruitment. Errors were identified in translation, with misuse of vocabulary and incorrect sentence structures. The Karnataka State Students' Organization demands a re-exam and protests on January 16.

Bengaluru University discovers 50% errors in KAS pre-examination question paper vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Bengaluru: A recent evaluation by the Kannada Studies Centre of Bangalore University has revealed that nearly 45 to 50 per cent of the questions in the Kannada paper of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) pre-re-examination for the recruitment of 384 KAS officers contained errors.

The student body, with the help of instructors, reviewed the question paper and identified a total of 55 errors, 23 of which were classified as serious and 32 as minor. According to D. Dominic, the Director of the Kannada Studies Centre, the errors could have been avoided if subject experts had worked on the translation of the paper.

Karnataka: KPSC errors in re-exam spark outrage; Candidates likely to get grace marks

Dominic pointed out that the translation might have been done by someone with limited knowledge of the Kannada language, which led to the occurrence of these mistakes. He emphasized that using the appropriate vocabulary could have minimized such errors.

"Why prepare question papers in English and then translate them into Kannada for candidates who are expected to serve Kannada-speaking communities? The question paper should ideally be prepared directly in Kannada and then translated into English," Dominic suggested. He also highlighted that Kannada, with its vast vocabulary, offers ample scope for accurate translation.

The translation mistakes, according to Dominic, resulted in some questions being unclear or having different meanings in Kannada compared to English. In some cases, terminology was misused, and sentence structures were incorrect. For instance, words like 'judgment' were translated as 'decision' and 'land' as 'place area', which created confusion.

N. Mahesh, a research student, criticized the mistakes in the paper, emphasizing that they should not be ignored.

Karnataka: KPSC KAS re-examination marred by errors again, candidates demand fresh exam

The Karnataka State Students' Organization, whose teachers reviewed the paper, also found 32 errors in Paper 1. Out of these, 23 were serious, and 9 were minor. The organization has raised concerns that these errors amount to injustice against Kannada-speaking candidates. They have demanded that the examination be reconducted or that all candidates who appeared for the exam be allowed to sit for the main examination. Additionally, the organization has called for a protest on January 16 in the city to press for various reforms in the KPSC and address the issues faced by Kannada candidates.

Dominic reiterated that the question paper should be prepared in Kannada by subject experts and then translated into English, rather than the current practice of translating from English to Kannada. He stressed that the language is rich enough to handle such tasks without compromising the quality of the examination.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Bengaluru: BMRCL targets 220 km of Namma Metro expansion in 5 years vkp

Bengaluru: BMRCL targets 220 km of Namma Metro expansion in 5 years

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH) vkp

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH)

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Bengaluru: Explosion at Tibetan fast food hotel near MS Ramaiah hospital due to gas leakage, probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Explosion at Tibetan fast food hotel near MS Ramaiah hospital due to gas leakage, probe underway

Recent Stories

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal? gcw

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies ATG

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon