Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru engineer, committed suicide alleging harassment by his wife. This tragic incident has sparked the #MenToo movement, raising questions about systemic biases against men. Learn more about this developing story and its implications.

Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash, 34, was found dead at his residence in Munnekolalu, Marathahalli. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Subhash committed suicide, leaving behind a video and a 24-page suicide note. The hashtags #JusticeForAtulSubhash and #MenToo have been used by social media users to highlight what they believe to be systematic prejudices against males in the legal and social sectors since his death, sparking the #MenToo campaign.

In his home, Subhash displayed a placard reading “Justice is due,” underscoring his frustration with what he described as prolonged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media. Netizens have criticised the legal and judicial systems.

Atul Subhash's claims against his wife and her family

Subhash claimed in his video and suicide letter that his wife had brought nine complaints against him, including allegations of unnatural offenses, dowry harassment, and domestic abuse. Citing an incident in which his wife dropped one complaint only to subsequently file another, he asserted that these cases lacked merit. Nine charges have been filed against me by my wife. In his video, Subhash said, "There are three cases in the high court and six in the lower court. He clarified that he was in despair due to the financial strain of court-ordered payments and legal processes."

“It is better for me to end my life as the money that I am earning is only making my enemies stronger as I have to pay them, and the same money will be used to destroy me. This cycle will keep continuing,” Subhash said in the video.

