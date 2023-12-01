Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar’s address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, highlighted the government's commitment to enacting legislative safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking passionately, he emphasized the positive applications of AI in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, government administration, and education.
     

    Chandrasekhar stressed the need for serious consideration regarding legislative protection for AI use, addressing concerns about potential misuse. He underscored the government's dedication to ensuring AI remains a force for good. The upcoming India AI Summit on January 10 is set to focus on talent development, AI chips, computing, models, and LLM models ( Large Language Models).
    The minister also acknowledged the significant strides India has made in the semiconductor sector over the last 18-24 months, with plans for a Semiconductor Research Center poised to drive revolutionary growth. Despite delays in entering this sector, Chandrasekhar highlighted the government's forward-looking approach, aligning with opportunities for the next decade.

    Encouraging the youth, he urged students to focus on coding, programming, electronics, system design, semiconductor design, manufacturing, and packaging. Chandrasekhar emphasized the pivotal role of startups, noting the government's supportive stance towards fostering innovation and growth.

    In addition to the technological advancements, the minister commended Bengaluru's transformation from a retiree paradise to a hub of engineering talent. He envisioned Bengaluru as the Silicon Valley of the West in the coming decade, citing the city's unparalleled infrastructure and support systems for companies. Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that Bangalore's unique talent pool would set an example for Western countries.

    Lastly, he affirmed Prime Minister Modi's commitment to the safety of Indians, positioning India as a reliable partner in the global tech sector.

