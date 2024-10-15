Bengaluru rains: DC announces holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

Bengaluru District Collector Jagdish has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges tomorrow due to heavy rains. With a yellow alert issued for October 16-17 and more rain expected, the IMD advises residents to be cautious and prepared for worsening weather conditions.

Due to continuous heavy rains, Bengaluru City District Collector Jagdish has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city tomorrow. The decision was made in response to the persistent rain that has caused severe inconvenience to students commuting to and from their schools.

Though all government primary schools in Karnataka are closed for the Dussehra holiday until October 20, some private schools in Bengaluru resumed classes on Monday. These schools remained open on Tuesday as the rains were not as severe. However, considering today's heavy downpour and the forecast of more rain in the coming days, the district administration decided to shut down schools and colleges for a day.



District Collector Jagdish has already communicated this decision to primary schools, with an official order expected to be issued by 5 PM today. He added that further decisions regarding school closures will depend on the weather conditions over the next few days. Both private and government schools, as well as colleges, are expected to follow the holiday notice.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more cloudy weather with moderate to heavy rains and occasional thunderstorms throughout the week. For Wednesday and Thursday (October 16-17), a yellow alert has been issued, warning residents to be cautious, and this is likely to be upgraded to an orange alert by Friday (October 18). The IMD expects the intensity of the rainfall to increase further during this period, advising Bengaluru residents to carry umbrellas and raincoats when heading out.

More updates on the rain situation and potential future school closures will be provided based on the weather developments in the coming days.

