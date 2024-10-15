Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains: DC announces holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

    Bengaluru District Collector Jagdish has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges tomorrow due to heavy rains. With a yellow alert issued for October 16-17 and more rain expected, the IMD advises residents to be cautious and prepared for worsening weather conditions.

    Bengaluru rains DC announces holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Due to continuous heavy rains, Bengaluru City District Collector Jagdish has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city tomorrow. The decision was made in response to the persistent rain that has caused severe inconvenience to students commuting to and from their schools.

    Though all government primary schools in Karnataka are closed for the Dussehra holiday until October 20, some private schools in Bengaluru resumed classes on Monday. These schools remained open on Tuesday as the rains were not as severe. However, considering today's heavy downpour and the forecast of more rain in the coming days, the district administration decided to shut down schools and colleges for a day.

    Bengaluru rains disrupt morning commute; Traffic jams worsen, IMD issues Orange alert (WATCH)

    District Collector Jagdish has already communicated this decision to primary schools, with an official order expected to be issued by 5 PM today. He added that further decisions regarding school closures will depend on the weather conditions over the next few days. Both private and government schools, as well as colleges, are expected to follow the holiday notice.

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more cloudy weather with moderate to heavy rains and occasional thunderstorms throughout the week. For Wednesday and Thursday (October 16-17), a yellow alert has been issued, warning residents to be cautious, and this is likely to be upgraded to an orange alert by Friday (October 18). The IMD expects the intensity of the rainfall to increase further during this period, advising Bengaluru residents to carry umbrellas and raincoats when heading out.

    More updates on the rain situation and potential future school closures will be provided based on the weather developments in the coming days.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP and RSS who oppose Muslims are real terrorists says Congress spokesperson M Lakshman vkp

    'BJP and RSS, who oppose Muslims are real terrorists': Congress spokesperson M Lakshman

    Minister Priyank Kharge asks what was BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar contribution to Karnataka vkp

    ‘Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? What’s his contribution to Karnataka?’, asks Minister Priyank Kharge

    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman dmn

    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman

    Testimony of murdered persons relatives cannot be ignored says Karnataka High Court vkp

    'Testimony of murdered person’s relatives cannot be ignored': Karnataka High Court

    Bengaluru Cauvery water supply project launched for 110 newly added villages under BBMP vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply project launched for 110 newly added villages under BBMP

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING: Air India Delhi to Chicago flight diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to bomb threat

    BREAKING: Air India Delhi to Chicago flight diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to bomb threat

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon