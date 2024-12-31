Bengaluru police seize over 18 kg of Ganja and MDMA powder; 4 arrested in seperate operations

Bengaluru police seized over 18 kg of ganja and 20 grams of MDMA powder in separate operations, arresting four individuals. Additionally, seven stolen bullet bikes were recovered, and one suspect, Siraj Shek, was arrested for bike theft. Probe is ongoing in all cases.

Bengaluru police seize over 18 kg of Ganja and MDMA powder; 4 arrested in seperate operations vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

As Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, city police have intensified their efforts to tackle criminal activities. In a series of successful operations, Bengaluru police have seized over 18 kilograms of ganja and 20 grams of MDMA powder, arresting four individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

The Electronic City Police arrested a suspect selling prohibited drugs near the Nice Road Bridge in Chikkatogur village. Acting on reliable information, the police apprehended the accused, who was found with 2 kg 595 grams of ganja worth Rs 1.10 lakh. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol

Along with this, Yelahanka Suburban Police Station conducted another raid, resulting in the arrest of three individuals—Subir, Roshan, and Jayant. The police seized a significant 15 kg 600 grams of ganja from their possession. Investigations into the drug racket are continuing.

New Year's Eve 2024: City-wise restrictions for celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & more

In another operation at J.J. Nagar, police seized 20 grams of MDMA powder and arrested two more individuals, Adil and Aptab. Both suspects were charged with possession and distribution of the illegal substance.

In a separate operation at Suddaguntepalya Police Station, the Mykolayout Sub-Division police arrested a man identified as Siraj Shek for stealing bikes by breaking bike locks. Police have seized seven bullet bikes from the accused, who is believed to be part of a larger theft ring. Siraj Shek was arrested, and further investigations are underway.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol vkp

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project vkp

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Bengaluru Sandal Soap factory employee self death due to MD pressure investigation underway vkp

'I didn't become a good son...': Bengaluru's Sandal Soap factory employee commits suicide over depression

Chikkamagaluru sees surge in tourists as homestays, resorts go full for New Year celebrations vkp

Chikkamagaluru sees surge in tourists as homestays, resorts go full for New Year celebrations

Recent Stories

VIDEO Salman Khan dances to 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana', shares candid moments with Kokilaben Ambani in Jamnagar-WATCH RBA

VIDEO: Salman Khan dances to 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana', shares candid moments with Kokilaben Ambani in Jamnagar-WATCH

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025 NTI

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon