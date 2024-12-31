Bengaluru police seize over 18 kg of Ganja and MDMA powder; 4 arrested in seperate operations

Bengaluru police seized over 18 kg of ganja and 20 grams of MDMA powder in separate operations, arresting four individuals. Additionally, seven stolen bullet bikes were recovered, and one suspect, Siraj Shek, was arrested for bike theft. Probe is ongoing in all cases.

As Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, city police have intensified their efforts to tackle criminal activities. In a series of successful operations, Bengaluru police have seized over 18 kilograms of ganja and 20 grams of MDMA powder, arresting four individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

The Electronic City Police arrested a suspect selling prohibited drugs near the Nice Road Bridge in Chikkatogur village. Acting on reliable information, the police apprehended the accused, who was found with 2 kg 595 grams of ganja worth Rs 1.10 lakh. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.



Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol

Along with this, Yelahanka Suburban Police Station conducted another raid, resulting in the arrest of three individuals—Subir, Roshan, and Jayant. The police seized a significant 15 kg 600 grams of ganja from their possession. Investigations into the drug racket are continuing.



New Year's Eve 2024: City-wise restrictions for celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & more

In another operation at J.J. Nagar, police seized 20 grams of MDMA powder and arrested two more individuals, Adil and Aptab. Both suspects were charged with possession and distribution of the illegal substance.

In a separate operation at Suddaguntepalya Police Station, the Mykolayout Sub-Division police arrested a man identified as Siraj Shek for stealing bikes by breaking bike locks. Police have seized seven bullet bikes from the accused, who is believed to be part of a larger theft ring. Siraj Shek was arrested, and further investigations are underway.

Latest Videos