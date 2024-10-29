Bengaluru police arrest Bangladeshi citizen living illegally for over 10 years

Bengaluru police arrested Ramzan Sheikh, a Bangladeshi national residing illegally for 10 years using forged documents. Previously jailed over a worker's suicide, Sheikh now faces further investigation, with authorities probing his wife's nationality and his activities under a false identity.

Bengaluru police have arrested Ramzan Sheikh, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national, who had been living in Bengaluru illegally for the past 10 years by using forged documents. Sheikh, a resident of Chikkanahalli near Kadugodi, had allegedly created a range of fake documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and voter ID, falsely claiming his birthplace as West Bengal.

The arrest followed an operation initiated based on information from the State Intelligence Department. Officials seized the fake documents and detained Sheikh, who had been living under a false identity in the city.



Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

What was the case?

Originally from Bangladesh, Sheikh was previously married to a young woman in his home country. However, he left his wife and entered India illegally, leading her to file a missing person report in Bangladesh. After arriving in Bengaluru, he reportedly established a new life by marrying another woman and settling in Chikkanahalli. To support himself, he started a small-scale business in the local Gujari market, according to the police.



Is Bengaluru haven for terrorists? Police arrest Pak citizen following ULFA terrorist's capture

Previous arrest and Jail time

This is not Sheikh's first run-in with the law. Earlier, he was arrested and served jail time in connection with the suicide of one of his employees. During his detention, authorities notified the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). However, after his release, he resumed his life in the city and continued residing in Chikkanahalli.

Sheikh was found residing with his wife in a locality now informally known as "Ramzan Sheikh Nagar." Authorities are currently working to establish his wife's nationality to determine whether she is an Indian citizen or also from Bangladesh. Following his court appearance, Sheikh has been placed in police custody for three days, during which officials will conduct further interrogations to uncover additional details about his activities and connections.

Latest Videos