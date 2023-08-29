Bengaluru: Police arrest 21 individuals in inter-state online fraud scheme; check details

Bengaluru's North Division Cyber Crime Station police apprehend 21 individuals engaged in inter-state fraud. They stole customer data from e-commerce transactions, delivered fake products, and illicitly gained money. Former Meesho employees involved, seized items include phones, laptops, cash. Approx. ₹70 lakh loss reported by affected companies over three years.

The North Division Cyber Crime Station police in Bengaluru have booked 21 individuals involved in inter-state fraud schemes. These fraudsters were engaged in stealing customer data from online e-commerce transactions, particularly from customers ordering products through various companies. Their modus operandi included delivering counterfeit products and then illicitly acquiring money.

Among those arrested are Abhishek Awadesh Gupta and Ashish Kantilal Talivia from Mumbai, Milan and Gautam Panasuriya from Surat, as well as several other individuals from different locations, including Pathr Talivia, Mansukhbai, Akshay Katrani Pradeep Bai, Darshit Rafelia, Rahul Dekecha, Wagsea Keur, Brije Sh Sarola, Gaurav Jagadish Bhai, Rekhabin Ratibai, Vivek Sadwodia, Talaviya Bhumit, Panasurya Uttam, and others.



Bengaluru: Police arrest two individuals who extorted people, showing women's pictures through dating app

With their capture, the police seized 11 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 1 hard disk, and a sum of ₹7.50 lakh in cash. Additionally, ₹19.45 lakh held in the accused's accounts has been confiscated.

The fraudsters were specifically targeting customers who chose Cash on Delivery as the payment option when ordering from online shopping apps such as Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, Ajio, and other companies. Instead of delivering authentic products, they were sending fake items to the customers and collecting money.

Over the course of three years, these fraudulent activities resulted in a loss of approximately ₹70 lakhs for the companies affected. The investigation was initiated based on a complaint, and subsequently, the accused were caught in various states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, some of the arrested individuals were former employees of the Meesho company, which indicated a connection to their activities. The accused had gained unauthorized access to customer data, which was then sold to others who were involved in fraud.



Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh

Their tactics involved ensuring that the counterfeit items reached customers before the genuine products, using courier services for delivery and collecting payments. The courier agencies were unaware of the fraudulent network operated by the accused. After acquiring money from customers, the fraudsters discreetly deposited the funds into their own bank accounts.

The police investigation focused on details such as the airway bill number on fake shipments, information from Bluedart Courier's sub-shipper Nimbus Post, KYC data, and bank account information.